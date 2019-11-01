Stanley Sherman of The Propel Consulting Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BALA CYNWYD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Campbell famously said, “The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek.” This rings true for CEOs and business leaders who unequivocally need to overcome their fears and take appropriate risks in order to lead successfully. Since great leaders are crucial to strong organizations, recognizing the need for coaches and mentors is a key step toward success. The consummate professional can help individuals lead authentically and empower them to truly reach their full potential.

Stanley Sherman is the Cofounder and President of The Propel Consulting Group, a top-notch firm that develops leadership skills and transforms teams.

“Our primary focus is on producing excellent leaders and highly effective teams,” says Stanley. “All businesses want their employees to be engaged, innovative, conscientious, kind, and powerful in order to function and engage effectively.”

After more than twenty years of owning, operating, and managing fruitful businesses, Stanley teamed up with his wife, Kathy, to launch The Propel Consulting Group. With Kathy’s keen understanding of organizational and women’s leadership development, combined with Stanley’s discerning knowledge of business, they formed an exceptionally dynamic team at the forefront of developing leadership skills to produce new future and transformational leaders.

“In order to do well, companies must strive to genuinely embody a bold commitment to a high level of emotional competence by caring for and investing in their people, encouraging them to be authentic, and recognizing what it is sustainable,” says Stanley.

According to Stanley, every organization consists of two things— leaders and teams. Building teams that are innovative, engaged, and aware will help them achieve goals. This is done without micromanaging, which often causes feelings of scrutiny and can lead to frustration, burnout, and lack of productivity. The right leader can inspire teams to be self-directed and self-sustaining.

“Building a strong, effective team is critical to business success,” says Stanley. Over the last few years, a powerful shift has emerged. More businesses are interested in creating sustainable organizations. “Sustainable,” means organizations that are aligned in their mission, vision, diversity, inclusion, treatment of employees, and emotional intelligence.

“Behaviors that were acceptable three or four years ago are no longer tolerated,” says Stanley. “People are interested in understanding about burnout, which is part of sustainability. They are embracing diversity and inclusion, as well as women’s leadership and how they can build skills without burning their people out.”

In addition, Stanley is a certified leader with the Mankind Project (MKP). He has participated in over 65 weekends, leading more than 35 in the US and abroad. MKP provides transformational weekend retreats focusing on men’s awareness and emotional competency.

“What our coaching and team engagement organization adeptly brings to the table is our unparalleled depth of experience to create the best leaders,” says Stanley. “We hold numerous certifications and understand relationships. What’s unique about us is not what we do but who we are.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Stanley Sherman in an interview with Doug Llewellyn on Monday November 4th at 3 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.thepropelconsultinggroup.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



