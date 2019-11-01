Global Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market, 2024 Outlook - Identifies the Top 10 Companies in the Sector
The scope of this report includes an analysis of the fluoropolymer in healthcare market based on type, application and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments.
The report includes:
- An overview of the top ten companies of fluoropolymers in healthcare sector and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies
- Characterization and quantification of fluoropolymer in healthcare market based on type and region and identification of their potential applications
- Analysis of the key drivers and constraints that shape the market and estimation of current and future market revenue for fluoropolymer in healthcare sector
Scope & Format
- By fluoropolymer type: PTFE and other fluoropolymers (such as PVDF, PFA, FEP, ETFE, ECTFE, PVF and PCTFE).
- By application: Pharmaceutical packaging, medical devices, drug delivery, others (such as hospital gowns, drapes and divider curtains, and biological membranes).
- By region: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and RoW.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
This report also identifies the top 10 companies in fluoropolymer in healthcare market and the key areas that are driving industry growth. This analysis also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope and Format
- Methodology and Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Overview
- Introduction
- Fluoropolymers for Healthcare Applications
- Benefits of Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Applications
- Market Drivers
- Consumer Preference for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Packaging Applications
- Asian-Pacific Demand for Medical-Grade Fluoropolymers
- Growth of the Global Healthcare Industry
- Fluoropolymer Recycling Initiative
- Challenges
- Chemical Hazards of TFE
- Price Constraints as a Deterrent to Market Growth
- Intense Competition from China's Low-Cost Products
- Challenges in Raw Material Supply
- Market Trends
- Increased Penetration of Low Volume Fluoropolymers
- Growing Consumer Knowledge
- Increased R&D Expenditures
Chapter 4 Market Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Market Analysis by Application
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Market Analysis by Region
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Major Strategic Developments
- Acquisitions
- Expansions
- New Product Launches
- Price Increase
Chapter 6 Key Vendors of Fluoropolymers in the Healthcare Market
- 3M Dyneon
- Arkema S.A.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- The Chemours Co.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mexichem (Orbia Advance Corp.)
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
- Solvay S.A.
- Zeus Industrial Products Inc.
Chapter 7 Appendix: Acronyms
