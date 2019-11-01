RavenQuest Announces Key Changes to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB OTCQB: RVVQF Frankfurt: 1IT) (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”), one of Canada’s most innovative cannabis companies, announces that Mark Percival and Mark Ahrens-Townsend have been elected as directors of the Company at its annual general meeting held on October 30, 2019. Further information on each can be found below. Messrs. Percival and Ahrens-Townsend fill the vacancies created by Chris Bechtel and Dr. Jorge Bonet, who did not stand for re-election at the meeting.



“As RavenQuest continues to lead the industry as an innovator among cannabis companies, it is important that the composition, experience and expertise of our board continues to align with the Company's strategic direction,” said George Robinson, CEO of RavenQuest. “I’m confident that the changes announced today will ensure our board will continue to provide robust oversight and leadership as we embark upon the production era of our growing company,” Robinson continued.

“RavenQuest wishes to thank Mr. Bechtel and Dr. Bonet for their contribution to the Company. During our early days as a public entity, both gentlemen were key contributors in guiding our company through the many accomplishments it has made to this point,” stated Robinson.

Mark Percival

Dr. Mark Percival is the CEO of Nanosphere Health Sciences Inc. and the owner of Health Coach Systems International Inc. He has been a progressive health professional and clinician for 33 years. He has also been a corporate executive and co-founder of seven companies in the healthcare industry over the last 24 years. His experience compelled him to create the first health coach company, Health Coach Systems International Inc. Founded in the late 80's, Health Coach continuously challenged status quo in healthcare. Mark's leadership and progressive approach led to international recognition and roles in companies willing to challenge the status quo and advance healthcare in important areas. In his role as CEO of Health Coach Systems International Inc. Mark continued his work through consulting on advancements in healthcare, augmenting human performance and mitigating and preventing preventable illness. This led to his study of medical cannabis and related technology. He subsequently became an investor in the Corporation and the CEO of Nanosphere Health Sciences Inc, an emerging publicly-traded nano-biotechnology company.

Mark Ahrens-Townsend

Mr. Mark Ahrens-Townsend has spent over 35 years in the technology, engineering and venture capital industries. For the past 25 years he has held senior executive roles and has served as President and CEO of three Canadian-based publicly traded companies specializing in information, communication and bio technology. His business experience spans North America, Europe and Asia. In addition, he has also served extensively on the boards and committees of several private and publicly held companies. Mr. Ahrens-Townsend holds a B.Sc. (Engineering) and an MBA (Finance) from the University of Manitoba.

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company also focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

