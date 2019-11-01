Museum Exhibition of Western Master of New Ink Art Movement Alfred Freddy Krupa

The Western New Ink Art movement work by Alfred Freddy Krupa. One of 53 inks on display on this thematic one-man show. One of the best know Western New Ink movements works by Alfred Freddy Krupa. On display in this thematic one-man show. Detail from official exhibition printed materials prepared by GMK

KARLOVAC, CROATIA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Karlovac City Museum (GMK, est. 1904) in its Gallery department (Vjekoslav Karas Gallery) is organizing "Modern Ink Painting" (Moderno slikarstvo tušem in Croatian), a large one-man museum exhibition by the contemporary master of the New Ink Art Movement Alfred Freddy Krupa This line-up of the work originally entitled "Exhibition of Award-winning Drawings" includes selection of 53 works by this painter from 2012 to 2019, which is precisely the period in which this multidisciplinary artist experienced international affirmation and recognition for his many years of pioneering work as part of one of the most current and of one of the most interesting painting movements - New Ink Art, judging upon results today at the world auctions.This exhibition selection contains a wide range of works from those of a small, intimate format over the traditional elongated rolls of thin mulberry/rice paper to a large "gallery" size ink on raw canvas.The motifs include landscapes, veduta, works inspired by Japanese wood-carvers, the current personal and social situation, nudes/figures and animals... His genuine unique interpretation of the various amalgamated art forms and styles create a link between the established genre(s) and many new questions that concern contemporary art in general and in particular the New Ink Art movement. Often at the level of deep and symbolic significance.Krupa's inks can be found in significant museum collections such as the TATE Britain Library in London, the Modern Gallery (MG) in Zagreb, the Croatian Academy of Science and Arts (HAZU)- Cabinet of Graphics,the Orange Regional Art Gallery in Orange NSW-Australia, the Silesian Museum in Katowice in Poland and elsewhere.His works have been presented and awarded on 6 continents and featured by various national and international media (from the USA to China), including major art and culture magazines such as the British Aesthetica and the Chilean bilingual Arte Al Limite.The author of the preface is the art critic, art historian and archeologist Ante Vranković. The exhibition, including a bilingual (English-Croatian) catalog, was realized with the funds of the City of Karlovac.The Gallery Department of GMK was founded in 1954 by merging the Painting Gallery of the City of Karlovac (since 1975 known as the Vjekoslav Karas Gallery) with the Karlovac City Museum (GMK). The gallery itself was founded on July 12, 1945, as the first gallery institution in Croatia after WWII.It opens on 6th of November 2019. at 7 pm at the Vjekoslav Karas Gallery, Ljudevita Šestića 3 in Karlovac. It remains open until 1st of December 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.