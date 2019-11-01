Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Car Rental and Leasing Market

A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. Improving economic conditions, stability, growth of tourism and investment in travel infrastructure are expected to be the dominant factors of the growth in Middle East car rental industry.

This report focuses on the global Car Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Localiza-Rent a Car

Eco Rent a Car

The Hertz

Europcar

Al Futtaim

GlobalCARS

Sixt

Avis Budget

Carzonrent

The idea of renting a car or leasing one at low cost instead of buying one is fast becoming popular. Especially, with a feature like renting without a driver, people are now getting a chance to head out for long drives, that too, without taking the extra burden of regular maintenance. The service provides proper backup in time of emergency. The process of renting one is hassle-free and these cars can be leased as per the need. Duration may vary from contract to contract; from a single day it can go up to a year in some countries with proper supportive infrastructure.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Offline Access

Mobile Application

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Intercity

Intracity

On-Airport

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Car Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Car Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The report has in-depth analysis regarding a predictive model for the coming years, which includes various dynamics. The global car rental and leasing market is expecting strong tailwinds from several factors like hike in disposable income, tourism, change in travel budgets, better infrastructural facilities, new entrants in the competitive market with notable strategic moves, online & mobile booking facilities, improvement in GPS tracking system, better accident coverage, and others.

