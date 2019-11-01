/EIN News/ -- The Trust protocol Association, an independent not-for-profit membership organization launched in Geneva, Switzerland

A new association created in Geneva Redefining the #Geopolitics of the #deeptech in particular #AI #blockchain and #web3. The Trust protocol Association is an independent, not-for-profit membership organization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Geneva, Switzerland – November 1, 2019 – The purpose of the Trust Protocol Association is to establish a new Trust Protocol for the Internet combining traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with distributed blockchain ledgers creating a new Global Trust platform. The mission of the Association is to create an ecosystem of governmental, technology and business partners, each representing a node with the possibility to have multiple nodes per country.

Blockchain-based solutions aim to override the need for a central authority by distributing information previously held in a centralized repository across a network of participating nodes. While Blockchain is not owned by one individual or organization, anyone with an internet connection (and access, in the case of private Blockchains) can make use of it, help maintain and verify it. When a transaction is made on a Blockchain, it is added to a group of transactions, known as ‘blocks”. Each block of transactions is added to the database in a chronological, immutable chain. Each block is stamped with a unique cryptographic code, which ensures that records are not counterfeited or changed. The Blockchain approach lacks legal validity in most jurisdictions, which only recognize the digital signatures as equally valid that manuscript signatures when generated using traditional PKI technology.

The spirit of the association is to promote the use of blockchain technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of blockchain-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure that the latest technological standards are made available in a safe and trusted manner. The Geneva Blockchain Centers of Excellence is also instrumental in prototyping, the co-creation of use cases and IP creation on blockchain technology and platforms.

Carlos Moreira, noted: "The creation of Blockchain Centers of the Trusty Protocol Association Excellence represents an important step to overcome the tremendous trust deficiency we currently live using the Trust protocol Association in fostering stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors for the adoption of latest deeptech technological blockchain standards in a safe and trusted manner."

https://trustprotocolassociation.org/

About OISTE FOUNDATION



Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems.

The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN. http://www.oiste.org/ .

Mission: transfer the control and management of technologies dealing with digital identities to neutral authorities working for the public interest.





Vision: an Internet where users engage in online transactions and communications under systems of digital identity management that offer robust protection against fraud and theft, while protecting the fundamental right to privacy.

Company Contact:

Dourgam Kummer

Foundation Council Member

dourgam.kummer@oiste.org



