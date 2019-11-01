Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more...
This report focuses on the global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems development in North America, Europe, China and Asia.
The key players covered in this study
Bosch Rexroth AG
ATS Automation
B&R Automation
Rockwell Automation (MagneMotion)
Beckhoff Automation
Preh IMA Automation
Afag
Haberkorn
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Loads≤10Kg
Medium Loads ≤100Kg
Heavy Loads≤1000Kg
According to the classification of types, the proportion of medium loads ≤100Kg in 2018 was the highest, accounting for 59.13%.
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronics Assembly Line
Automotive Assembly Line
Medical and Life Sciences Assembly Line
Logistics
Others
According to the application, in 2018, the consumer market of electronics assembly line accounted for the highest proportion, followed by medical and life sciences assembly line, accounting for 35.50% and 20.76% respectively.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Asia
