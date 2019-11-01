Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report focuses on the global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems development in North America, Europe, China and Asia.

The key players covered in this study

Bosch Rexroth AG

ATS Automation

B&R Automation

Rockwell Automation (MagneMotion)

Beckhoff Automation

Preh IMA Automation

Afag

Haberkorn

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Loads≤10Kg

Medium Loads ≤100Kg

Heavy Loads≤1000Kg

According to the classification of types, the proportion of medium loads ≤100Kg in 2018 was the highest, accounting for 59.13%.

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics Assembly Line

Automotive Assembly Line

Medical and Life Sciences Assembly Line

Logistics

Others

According to the application, in 2018, the consumer market of electronics assembly line accounted for the highest proportion, followed by medical and life sciences assembly line, accounting for 35.50% and 20.76% respectively.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Asia

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems development in North America, Europe, China and Asia.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

