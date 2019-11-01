LPG Market Experts Publish In-depth Study of Global Seaborne LPG Trade

VLGC Traveling Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait Small LPG Carrier Transporting Gas to LPG Importer Seaborne LPG Trade

Evaluates and Questions the Global LPG Market’s Ability to Absorb a Huge Wave of New U.S. LPG Production in 2020 and 2021

The U.S. has become the largest LPG exporter in the world and now exports more LPG than the U.A.E., Qatar and Saudi Arabia combined. Enterprise Products alone exports more LPG than any other country.” — Craig Whitley, study author and CEO of World Energy Consultants.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An in-depth 1,260-page study of global seaborne LPG trade flows using widely-respected Kpler LPG cargo tracking data questions the global LPG market’s ability to grow fast enough to handle the tsunami wave of new LPG production expected from the United States in 2020 and 2021. The study concludes that Trump administration trade tariffs on China will need to cease and India will have to rely more on U.S. LPG supplies for the world to clear the quantum leap expected for U.S. LPG exports.

Performed by seasoned LPG and gas market experts with a combined 100 years of industry experience, the study is a deep-dive investigation of global and regional LPG market trade flows for 155 countries, complete with analysis, commentary and opinions on the most important and timely issues that face companies and executives involved in LPG trade.

Due to the phenomenal success in shale oil and shale gas exploration, the United States has become the world’s largest LPG exporter in recent years, shipping more LPG than the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), Qatar and Saudi Arabia combined. The majority of new incremental LPG production and exports from the U.S. is expected to go to Asia. But these long-distance voyages have consumed available shipping capacity and caused LPG freight rates to skyrocket. Tensions in the Middle East are motivating Asian LPG importers to look towards the U.S. for more secure LPG supply, but LPG price levels, arbitrage values, freight costs and shipping capacity will limit the amount of LPG that can flow to growth markets like Asia and Africa.

About the Study Team:

The study team was led by Craig Whitley, former Head of Global LPG Analytics for BP and now President and CEO of World Energy Consultants, LLC. The study team included Ajey Chandra, Managing Director and partner of Muse, Stancil & Co., and Ken Chow, a Senior Principal of Muse, Stancil. All three were former partners at Purvin & Gertz for many years and have performed numerous LPG and natural gas market studies during their careers.

To learn more about the study visit https://seabornelpg.com and download a free copy of the study prospectus, table of contents and order form.



