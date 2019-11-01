Information Mediary Corp (IMC) to Sponsor the Sixth-Annual HITLAB Innovators Summit on December 3 and 4, 2019

Last Year's HITLAB Innovators Summit

6th Annual HITLAB Innovators Summit is assembling leaders across the digital health ecosystem to discuss digital solutions for pressing health issues.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This December 3rd and 4th, the sixth-annual HITLAB Innovators Summit will bring together leaders in life sciences, medicine, technology, venture capital, and design to discuss digital solutions for pressing health issues. We are excited to announce Information Mediary Corp’s Innovation Visionary Sponsorship of the event.

“We are excited to sponsor this tremendous Summit,” said Michael Petersen, IMC Chief Operating Officer. “Each year it has not only been able to exhibit the most widely adopted digital health technologies, but it also had panels that have predicted things like Amazon's movement into healthcare delivery.” The Summit will offer a series of carefully curated talks, panels, interactive demos, and networking opportunities to engage the most creative minds in health and technology. It is an opportunity to network, collaborate, and exchange ideas with professionals across the industry. From voice-activated technologies and augmented reality to machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and personalized medicine, these topics represent the cutting edge of innovative health strategies.

"Attendees can expect to hear from those pushing the envelope of what types of diffusion is possible across the digital health ecosystem," said Stan Kachnowski, HITLAB Chair. "From venture capital to academic medical centers, this Summit goes deeper into the most diffusive technologies and diverse groups driving change."

Also, at this year’s Innovator’s Summit HITLAB shall be launching its new Breakthrough Alliance. This research consortium which was originally launched with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) as the “Digital Health Breakthrough Network” in 2016, was part of the NYCEDC’s broader efforts to facilitate growth in New York City’s healthcare and life sciences sectors. Now, HITLAB operates the program independently and continues to provide prototype testing services to the digital health ecosystem.

Tickets for the 2019 HITLAB Innovators Summit: New York are now available for purchase and seating is limited. Purchase your tickets before November 10, 2019 and use the promo code 100BYNOV10 to get $100.00 off your purchase. Learn more about the event and agenda here.

About IMC

IMC is the global leader in smart medication adherence solutions, having supplied over a million units to the clinical trials and research markets. IMC manufactures iOS and Android NFC-enabled Med-ic Smart Blister Packages, eCAP Smart Medication Bottles and the temperature-aware Med-ic Smart Syringe Pack.

IMC is active in the AI-enabled digital health field, offering its HIPAA compliant, secure CertiScan clinical research adherence cloud. IMC’s latest Lilipond AI project is aimed at detecting opiate abuse early to avoid dependence and addiction. For more information about IMC, please visit www.informationmediary.com

About HITLAB

HITLAB is an impact-first innovation and teaching organization based in New York City dedicated to improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Our team of public health professionals, statisticians, entrepreneurs, clinicians, engineers, economists, strategists, designers, and anthropologists is determined to address healthcare needs across the globe. We work with a wide variety of stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to design and disseminate studies, programs, and products that improve healthcare access and delivery.

Every year, the organization hosts the HITLAB Innovators Summit, which brings together leaders in public health, medicine, technology, and design to discuss health issues and solutions in a two-day live event. The Summit offers a series of carefully curated talks, panels, and collaboration opportunities to engage the most creative minds in health and technology. For more information, please visit www.hitlab.org or follow the company on Twitter @HITLabNYC.

