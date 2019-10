Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Zenith shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated September 16, 2019 (the Information Circular), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Zenith website at www.zenithepigenetics.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be available on the Company’s website HERE .

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) and Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations & Communications

Zenith Epigenetics

Phone: 587-390-7865

Email: info@zenithepigenetics.com

Website: www.zenithepigenetics.com





