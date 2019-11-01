Global Charity Initiative Responds to Media Accusations of Misrepresentation

GCI Logo

Charitable Organization GCI Responds

We believe poverty can and will be eradicated, that is our mission at GCI” — Dr. Gershom Sikaala

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Charity Initiative a non-profit 501(3)c launched with a gala benefit dinner and concert held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, October 27, 2019, but was met with criticism from media due to a misunderstanding regarding the attendance of Actor, Keanu Reeves, star of “John Wick”.OFFICIAL STATEMENT:“Our team at Global Charity Initiative is comprised of staff and volunteer consultants who were responsible for inviting guest to our event. As with other events in the past, we have utilized third-party consultants and rely on them to get invitations to our events to the individuals on our guest list. Unfortunately, one of the volunteer consultants supplied our organization with incorrect information regarding Mr. Reeve’s attendance and misrepresented who she was in relationship to the Actor, and for this error we sincerely apologize. With over 350 Other celebrity guests, models, influencers and the like who were in attendance to support our efforts, we remain grateful. As a new charitable organization our goal and focus must remain on the thousands of children living in impoverished conditions around the world. We believe poverty can and will be eradicated, which is the mission of GCI”, stated Founder, Dr. Gershom Sikaala.For more information or interviews with Dr. Gershom Sikaala please contact Gail Gibson, Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266 or visit www.globalcharityinitiative.org , Email: gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com or visit www.gibsonpublicrelations.com Publicist of Record for Crisis Management.# # #



