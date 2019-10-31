Secretary Azar Statement on CMS Steps to Advance American Kidney Health

On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized changes to the Medicare payment rules for Durable Medical Equipment Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) program, End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Prospective Payment System (PPS), and the ESRD Quality Incentive Program (QIP), delivering on President Trump’s “Advancing American Kidney Health” initiative. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“The ultimate goal of President Trump’s vision for healthcare is better health for every American, and his vision includes tackling specific, impactable health areas, including kidney disease—one of the most costly and burdensome diseases we face as a country. Americans living with kidney disease deserve access to the latest technology that will improve their health, and HHS is proud to be delivering that as part of our actions under President Trump’s executive order. Payment reforms are just part of a holistic effort HHS is undertaking, including through public-private partnerships like KidneyX, to support the next generation of kidney health technologies.”

Read the full CMS press release here.