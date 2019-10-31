Quantum Materials Corp to Detail Vision and Provide Information on its Anti-Counterfeit Capabilities and Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Educational webinar scheduled for November 19. Will provide more information on combination of quantum dots and blockchain for anti-counterfeit applications





San Marcos, TX, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading American nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot producer and product company Quantum Materials Corp (OTCQB:QTMM) today announced that it will host an educational webinar on November 19, 2019 that will provide more information on how the company is combining its uniquely-designed quantum dots with blockchain technology to address a number of anti-counterfeit use cases.



The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10am CT. Anyone can join the free webinar but pre-registration is required using this link – https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nS17COpVR2OdXZFnunxuDg

Participants from Quantum Materials Corp. in the webinar will be:



- Stephen B. Squires, President & CEO, who will cover the company’s vision

- Jay M Williams, Chief Technology Officer, who will provide information on the combination of quantum dots and blockchain

- John T. Hartigan, Chief Revenue Officer, who will offer insight into use cases and the market opportunity

The company announced its anti-counterfeit focus on September 25, 2019, which will leverage the combination of its proprietary quantum dots and patent-pending blockchain platform. QDXTM Dots are lab-designed atomic crystals between 10 and 100 atoms in size and which are finely tunable to emit specific (un-copiable) color signatures. These signatures can be scanned via inexpensive hand-held devices, digitized and stored on the Quantum Materials QDXTM Ledger blockchain.



QDXTM Dots can be incorporated into almost any physical product so that its authenticity can be verified, and its provenance tracked from point of manufacture through to sale to an end customer. As well as providing an overview of the Quantum Materials technology offering, the webinar will highlight key anti-counterfeit use cases to address a $1.8 Trillion global criminal market*.

“We are delighted to be providing more information about our company’s industry first in combining the capabilities of nanotechnology and blockchain,” said Stephen B. Squires, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Materials Corp. “We look forward to detailing our vision to establish Quantum Materials’ combination of these transformative technologies as a globally deployed universal platform for all product authenticity and supply chain track and trace requirements.”



* According to the Global Counterfeiting Outlook, 2018.



ABOUT QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP.



Quantum Materials Corp (QMC) develops and manufactures quantum dots and nanomaterials for use in display, solar energy and lighting applications through its proprietary high-volume continuous flow production process. Combined with its proprietary blockchain technology, QMC’s unique quantum dots are also used in anti-counterfeit applications.



QMC's volume manufacturing methods enable consistent quality and scalable cost reductions to provide the foundation for technologically superior, energy efficient and environmentally sound displays, the next generation of solid-state lighting and solar photovoltaic power applications. By leveraging the highly tunable emission quality of its quantum dots, combined with its scalable blockchain platform, QMC also offers products that underpin anti-counterfeit initiatives. For more information, visit Quantum Materials Corp at www.quantummaterialscorp.com .



