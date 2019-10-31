Marlin Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Summary:



Net income of $7.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, up 26.1% from $5.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share a year ago and up from $6.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share last quarter

Total sourced origination volume of $201.6 million, up 12.3% year-over-year; Direct origination volume of $41.6 million, up 17.2% year-over-year; Year-to-date through the end of the third quarter, total sourced originations of $641.4 million are up 22.6% from the same period last year

Net Investment in Leases and Loans totaled $1.0 billion, up 6.6% from a year ago, and total managed assets ended the third quarter at $1.3 billion, up 18.2% from a year ago

Total origination yield of 13.38%, up 43 basis points from the prior quarter and up 61 basis points year-over-year

Annualized net charge-offs of 1.99%, compared with 1.88% in the prior quarter and 1.90% in the third quarter last year

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables of 9.55%, up 17 basis points from the prior quarter and down 39 basis points year-over-year

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $7.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $6.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $5.9 million, or $0.47 per share a year ago. Third quarter 2019 net income on an adjusted basis was $7.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $6.4 million or $0.51 per diluted share a year ago.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “We delivered strong growth in earnings and double-digit growth in total sourced origination volume on a year-over-year basis. While there was only a modest increase in net charge-offs during the quarter, earnings growth was tempered by an increase in our allowance for credit losses due to an increase in delinquencies and a $936 thousand specific provision related to fraudulent activities within a specific equipment dealer’s portfolio.”

Mr. Hilzinger continued, “While lease and loan application volume was up by more than 20%, growth in origination volume was below expectations in both the Equipment Finance and Working Capital Loan products as our approval and booking rates declined during the quarter. However, our capital markets execution was better than anticipated because we took advantage of favorable capital markets conditions and sold more loans and leases than expected given that our origination mix was skewed towards lower-yielding origination flows. As a result of these origination and capital markets activities, our Net Investment in Leases and Loans stood at $1.035 billion at quarter-end, up 6.6% from a year ago.”

Mr. Hilzinger concluded, “Overall credit quality remains acceptable and we are proactively managing the credit performance of the portfolio while continuing to grow prudently. Importantly, we are also realizing the expected cost savings from the reorganization we implemented last quarter and still expect strong earnings growth this year and we expect that momentum to continue next year. Overall, the fundamentals of our business remain very strong and we continued to make good progress on both our near-term profitability and longer-term strategic objectives during the quarter.”

Results of Operations

Total sourced origination volume for the third quarter of $201.6 million was up 12.3% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $41.6 million in the third quarter was up 17.2% from $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Indirect origination volume in the third quarter of 2019 was $139.5 million, up 1.4% from $137.6 million in the third quarter last year. Assets originated for sale in the third quarter of $18.2 million compared with $3.9 in the third quarter last year. Referral volume totaled $2.4 million, down from $2.5 million in the third quarter last year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 9.55% for the third quarter, up 17 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and down 39 basis points from a year ago. The sequential quarter increase was driven primarily by higher fee income and an increase in new origination loan and lease yields. The year-over-year decrease in margin percentage was primarily a result of an increase in interest expense resulting from higher deposit rates as well as the higher cost of funds associated with the securitization that was executed in July of 2018 and lower fee income, partially offset by an increase of 61 basis points in new origination loan and lease yield. The Company’s interest expense as a percent of average total finance receivables increased nominally to 250 basis points in the third quarter of 2019 compared with 248 basis points for the second quarter of 2019 and 207 basis points for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was due to a higher cost of funds associated with deposits partially offset by a decline in the impact from long-term borrowings from the securitization.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $23.8 million for the third quarter last year.

Non-interest income was $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $7.2 million in the prior quarter and $4.4 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in non-interest income is primarily due to an increase in gains-on-sale. Non-interest expense was $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $18.5 million in the prior quarter and $15.7 million in the third quarter last year. The decrease in non-interest expense compared with the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in Salaries and Benefits as a result of lower commissions tied to originations, a reduction of corporate bonus accrual, and a reduction in salary on lower headcount. The year-over-year increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to higher General and Administrative expenses and to a lesser extent an increase in Salaries and Benefits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 48.0% compared with 55.7% in the third quarter last year. The Company’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 46.1% compared with 51.7% in the third quarter last year. Marlin’s efficiency ratio has improved primarily due to an increase in Non-interest income. The efficiency ratio has also benefitted from returns as a result of recent investments in the salesforce, the leveraging of fixed costs through continued portfolio growth and operating efficiencies through various process improvement and cost containment activities.

Marlin recorded an income tax expense of $3.3 million, representing an effective tax rate of 30.6% for the third quarter of 2019, compared with an income tax expense of $1.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 22.6%, for the third quarter of 2018. The higher effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2019 is associated with changes in state statutory rates and related revaluation of deferred tax as well as the establishment of a valuation allowance against certain net operating loss carryforwards that are not expected to be utilized.

Portfolio Performance

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 1.86% at September 30, 2019 compared with 1.59% at June 30, 2019 and 1.65% at September 30, 2018.

Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 1.28% of the Company’s total finance receivables portfolio as of September 30, 2019, up 23 basis points from June 30, 2019 and up 26 basis points from September 30, 2018. Finance receivables over 60 days delinquent were 0.84% of the Company’s total finance receivables portfolio as of September 30, 2019, up 20 basis points from June 30, 2019 and up 27 basis points from September 30, 2018. Annualized third quarter net charge-offs were 1.99% of average total finance receivables versus 1.88% in the second quarter of 2019 and 1.90% a year ago.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s consolidated equity to assets ratio was 16.74%. This compares to 16.06% and 17.18%, in the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively.

Corporate Developments

Marlin’s Board of Directors today declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable November 21, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2019. Based on the closing stock price on October 30, 2019, the annualized dividend yield on the Company’s common stock is 2.30%.

During the quarter, the Company reached agreement with Ryan Melcher to become the Company’s Deputy General Counsel effective November 1, 2019 and to become the Company’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective January 1, 2020. Prior to joining Marlin, Mr. Melcher was Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of PHH Corporation.

Business Outlook

The Company’s guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2019 as follows:

Total Sourced Origination volume is expected to finish approximately 20% above 2018 levels

Total asset sales are now expected to be between $295 million and $305 million as we continue to integrate the acquisition of Fleet Financing Resources and execute loan and lease syndications. Marlin expects to achieve an immediate gain on sale margin of 6.0% to 7.0%.

Delinquencies and net charge-offs are expected to remain at the higher end of our expected range.

Net interest and fee margin, as a percentage of average finance receivables, is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.0%

ROE is expected to continue to improve in 2019 as the Company continues to improve operating scale

Adjusted EPS is now expected to be between $2.15 and $2.20 per share

Conference Call and Webcast

Marlin will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2019 results. The conference call details are as follows:

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, November 1, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8263 (International) Conference ID: 13695077 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136316

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 15, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13695077.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others, affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Business” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding after-tax income and expenses that are deemed to be unusual in nature or infrequent in occurrence and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the business for the period presented. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the “as reported” number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the numerator for any discrete adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company adjusts the denominator in the “as reported” ratio for pass-through lease revenue that is required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it provides a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

856-505-4108

Lasse Glassen, Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

424-238-6249





MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,929 $ 5,088 Interest-earning deposits with banks 126,532 92,068 Total cash and cash equivalents 132,461 97,156 Time deposits with banks 14,919 9,659 Restricted interest-earning deposits (includes $7.6 and $10.0 million at September 30, 2019, and 7,576 14,045 December 31, 2018, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) Investment securities (amortized cost of $10.2 million and $11.2 million at 10,222 10,956 September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) Net investment in leases and loans: Leases 456,528 489,299 Loans 597,181 527,541 Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses 1,053,709 1,016,840 (includes $91.9 million and $150.2 million at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) Allowance for credit losses (19,211) (16,100) Total net investment in leases and loans 1,034,498 1,000,740 Intangible assets 7,690 7,912 Goodwill 6,735 7,360 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,071 — Property and equipment, net of allowance 6,266 4,317 Property tax receivables 5,889 5,245 Other assets 12,089 9,656 Total assets $ 1,247,416 $ 1,167,046 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 869,257 $ 755,776 Long-term borrowings related to consolidated VIEs 91,739 150,055 Operating lease liabilities 9,745 — Other liabilities: Sales and property taxes payable 6,104 3,775 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 32,295 36,369 Net deferred income tax liability 29,489 22,560 Total liabilities 1,038,629 968,535 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 12,154,661 and 12,367,724 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 122 124 December 31, 2018, respectively Additional paid-in capital 80,228 83,498 Stock subscription receivable (2) (2) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 89 (44) Retained earnings 128,350 114,935 Total stockholders’ equity 208,787 198,511 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,247,416 $ 1,167,046





MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Interest income $ 27,708 $ 24,836 $ 80,673 $ 72,079 Fee income 3,869 3,930 11,418 11,765 Interest and fee income 31,577 28,766 92,091 83,844 Interest expense 6,561 4,955 18,931 12,065 Net interest and fee income 25,016 23,811 73,160 71,779 Provision for credit losses 7,662 4,893 17,781 13,761 Net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses 17,354 18,918 55,379 58,018 Non-interest income: Insurance premiums written and earned 2,230 2,047 6,538 5,979 Other income 8,132 2,401 23,973 8,330 Non-interest income 10,362 4,448 30,511 14,309 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 10,897 10,292 34,817 29,842 General and administrative 6,092 5,445 25,514 18,465 Non-interest expense 16,989 15,737 60,331 48,307 Income before income taxes 10,727 7,629 25,559 24,020 Income tax expense 3,281 1,723 6,857 5,462 Net income $ 7,446 $ 5,906 $ 18,702 $ 18,558 Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.48 $ 1.52 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.47 $ 1.51 $ 1.49





MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Net income as reported 7,446 5,906 18,702 18,558 Deduct: Reversal of charges in connection with executive separation - - 218 - Charges in connection with executive separation - (631 ) (631 ) Charge in connection with workforce reorganization - - (311 ) - Tax effect - 162 24 162 Total adjustments, net of tax - 0 (469 ) (69 ) (469 ) Net Income on an adjusted basis $ 7,446 $ 6,375 $ 18,771 $ 19,027 Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 0.60 $ 0.47 $ 1.51 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 1.52 $ 1.52 Return on Average Assets as reported 2.34 % 2.04 % 2.00 % 2.27 % Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis 2.34 % 2.20 % 2.01 % 2.32 % Return on Average Equity as reported 14.58 % 12.36 % 12.38 % 13.31 % Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis 14.58 % 13.35 % 12.43 % 13.65 % Efficiency Ratio numerator as reported 16,989 15,737 60,331 48,307 Adjustements to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconcilaition above - (631 ) (93 ) (631 ) Acquisition related expenses (670 ) (495 ) (2,142 ) (1,219 ) pass-through expenses (9 ) - (6,251 ) - Efficiency ratio numerator on an adjusted basis $ 16,310 $ 14,611 $ 51,845 $ 46,457 Adjustments to Denominator: Efficiency Ratio denominator as reported 35,378 28,259 103,671 86,088 pass-through revenue 42 - (5,680 ) - Efficiency Ratio denominator on an adjusted basis $ 35,420 $ 28,259 $ 97,991 $ 86,088 Efficiency Ratio as reported 48.02 % 55.69 % 58.19 % 56.11 % Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis 46.05 % 51.70 % 52.91 % 53.96 %

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 Net Income: Net Income $5,906 $6,422 $5,141 $6,115 $7,446 Annualized Performance Measures: Return on Average Assets 2.04 % 2.28 % 1.69 % 1.94 % 2.34 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.36 % 13.16 % 10.45 % 12.05 % 14.58 % EPS Data: Net Income Allocated to Common Stock $5,808 $6,322 $5,069 $6,041 $7,357 Number of Shares - Basic 12,214,913 12,202,652 12,165,646 12,184,996 12,054,944 Basic Earnings per Share $0.48 $0.52 $0.42 $0.50 $0.61 Number of Shares - Diluted 12,296,726 12,286,748 12,252,116 12,266,851 12,167,962 Diluted Earnings per Share $0.47 $0.51 $0.41 $0.49 $0.60 Cash Dividends Declared per share $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 New Asset Production: Direct Originations $35,469 $40,381 $43,565 $49,038 $41,556 Indirect Originations $ 137,605 $ 159,534 $ 149,875 $ 160,279 $ 139,472 Total Originations $173,074 $199,915 $193,440 $209,317 $181,028 Equipment Finance Originations $153,503 $180,116 $169,831 $181,824 $154,781 Working Capital Loans Originations $ 19,571 $ 19,799 $ 23,609 $ 27,493 $ 26,247 Total Originations $173,074 $199,915 $193,440 $209,317 $181,028 Assets originated for sale in the period $3,890 $11,905 $11,298 $18,025 $18,174 Assets referred in the period $2,540 $4,451 $3,617 $4,140 $2,408 Total Sourced Originations $179,504 $216,271 $208,355 $231,482 $201,610 Assets sold in the period $40,986 $58,138 $52,867 $57,640 $85,425 Implicit Yield on Direct Originations 22.39 % 21.79 % 23.09 % 23.09 % 24.38 % Implicit Yield on Indirect Originations 10.29 % 9.97 % 9.76 % 9.85 % 10.10 % Total Implicit Yield on Total Originations 12.77 % 12.36 % 12.76 % 12.95 % 13.38 % Implicit Yield on Equipment Finance Originations 9.96 % 9.68 % 9.59 % 9.71 % 9.57 % Implicit Yield on Working Capital Loans Originations 34.85 % 36.67 % 35.55 % 34.34 % 35.81 % # of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance 7,603 7,873 7,467 7,648 6,836 Equipment Finance Approval Percentage 57 % 59 % 58 % 55 % 53 % Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources 1,174 1,140 1,074 1,149 1,067 Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearling liabilities, annualized (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Quarterly Data (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Quarter Ended: 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables: Interest Income 10.37 % 10.28 % 10.36 % 10.50 % 10.57 % Fee Income 1.64 % 1.68 % 1.62 % 1.36 % 1.48 % Interest and Fee Income 12.01 % 11.96 % 11.98 % 11.86 % 12.05 % Interest Expense 2.07 % 2.20 % 2.39 % 2.48 % 2.50 % Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) 9.94 % 9.76 % 9.59 % 9.38 % 9.55 % Cost of Funds (1) 2.15 % 2.43 % 2.49 % 2.60 % 2.63 % Interest Income Equipment Finance $21,489 $21,590 $21,722 $22,390 $22,355 Interest Income Working Capital Loans $2,626 $2,824 $3,228 $3,767 $4,389 Average Total Finance Receivables $957,755 $970,785 $999,432 $1,031,774 $1,048,798 Average Net Investment Equipment Finance $925,900 $937,004 $960,501 $986,075 $995,346 Average Working Capital Loans $31,855 $33,781 $38,931 $45,699 $53,452 End of Period Net Investment Equipment Finance $937,897 $965,351 $981,664 $1,012,463 $980,799 End of Period Working Capital Loans $ 32,528 $ 35,389 $ 41,526 $ 49,808 $ 53,699 Total Owned Net Investment in Leases and Loans (2) $970,425 $1,000,740 $1,023,190 $1,062,271 $1,034,498 Total Assets Serviced for Others $ 128,539 $ 164,029 $ 192,731 $ 213,797 $ 264,226 Total Managed Assets $ 1,098,964 $ 1,164,769 $ 1,215,921 $ 1,276,068 $ 1,298,724 Average Total Managed Assets $ 1,071,246 $ 1,117,069 $ 1,177,812 $ 1,229,588 $ 1,278,394 Portfolio Asset Quality: Total Finance Receivables 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.05 % 1.28 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $11,270 $12,295 $12,849 $12,594 $14,916 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.84 % 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $6,244 $7,292 $7,626 $7,686 $9,783 Equipment Finance 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.13 % 1.08 % 1.28 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $10,913 $11,803 $12,565 $12,354 $14,176 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.88 % 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $6,137 $7,100 $7,626 $7,686 $9,756 Working Capital Loans 15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.17 % 1.44 % 1.41 % 0.52 % 1.89 % 15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $394 $526 $605 $268 $1,043 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.06 % 1.35 % 0.66 % 0.47 % 1.34 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $357 $492 $284 $240 $740 Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearling liabilities, annualized (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Quarterly Data (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Quarter Ended: 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 Portfolio Asset Quality: Net Charge-offs - Total Finance Receivables $4,546 $5,578 $4,581 $4,861 $5,228 % on Average Total Finance Receivables Annualized 1.90 % 2.30 % 1.83 % 1.88 % 1.99 % Net Charge-offs - Equipment Finance $4,194 $5,132 $3,927 $4,310 $5,038 % on Average Net Investment in Equipment Finance Annualized 1.81 % 2.19 % 1.64 % 1.75 % 2.02 % Net Charge-offs - Working Capital Loans $352 $446 $654 $551 $190 % of Average Working Capital Loans Annualized 4.42 % 5.28 % 6.72 % 4.82 % 1.42 % Total Allowance for Credit Losses $15,917 $16,100 $16,882 $16,777 $19,211 % of Total Finance Receivables 1.65 % 1.62 % 1.66 % 1.59 % 1.86 % % of 60+ Delinquencies 254.92 % 220.79 % 221.37 % 218.28 % 196.37 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Equipment Finance $14,498 $14,633 $15,198 $14,837 $17,115 % of Net Investment Equipment Finance 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.56 % 1.47 % 1.75 % % of 60+ Delinquencies 236.24 % 206.10 % 199.28 % 193.03 % 175.43 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Working Capital Loans $1,419 $1,467 $1,684 $1,940 $2,096 % of Total Working Capital Loans 4.22 % 4.02 % 3.94 % 3.79 % 3.80 % Non-accrual - Equipment Finance $3,392 $3,720 $4,390 $4,282 $7,209 Non-accrual - Equipment Finance 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.65 % Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans $217 $492 $284 $248 $740 Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans 0.65 % 1.35 % 0.66 % 0.48 % 1.34 % Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables $3,609 $4,212 $4,674 $4,530 $7,949 Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.68 % Restructured - Total Finance Receivables $3,456 $3,636 $3,363 $3,122 $2,533 Expense Ratios: Salaries and Benefits Expense $10,292 $9,908 $11,451 $12,469 $10,897 Salaries and Benefits Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 4.30 % 4.08 % 4.58 % 4.83 % 4.16 % Total personnel end of quarter 339 341 352 356 348 General and Administrative Expense $5,445 $6,450 $13,354 $6,068 $6,092 General and Administrative Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 2.27 % 2.66 % 5.34 % 2.35 % 2.32 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. (3) 2.25 % 2.57 % 2.75 % 2.26 % 2.23 % Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearling liabilities, annualized 2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Quarterly Data (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Quarter Ended: 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 Expense Ratios: Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets 5.88 % 5.86 % 8.42 % 6.03 % 5.32 % Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (4) 5.46 % 5.61 % 6.14 % 5.68 % 5.10 % Efficiency Ratio 55.69 % 53.11 % 67.20 % 59.07 % 48.02 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4) 51.70 % 50.90 % 57.80 % 55.78 % 46.05 % Balance Sheet: Assets Investment in Leases and Loans $966,659 $996,384 $1,019,311 $1,057,726 $1,032,868 Initial Direct Costs and Fees 19,683 20,456 20,761 21,322 20,841 Reserve for Credit Losses (15,917 ) (16,100 ) (16,882 ) (16,777 ) (19,211 ) Net Investment in Leases and Loans $970,425 $1,000,740 $1,023,190 $1,062,271 $1,034,498 Cash and Cash Equivalents 88,448 97,156 140,942 139,731 132,461 Restricted Cash 10,049 14,045 13,174 8,152 7,576 Other Assets 57,811 55,105 69,409 69,829 72,881 Total Assets $1,126,733 $1,167,046 $1,246,725 $1,279,983 $1,247,416 Liabilities Deposits 700,107 755,776 840,167 888,561 869,257 Total Debt 174,519 150,055 129,171 109,637 91,739 Other Liabilities 58,564 62,704 75,737 76,231 77,633 Total Liabilities $933,190 $968,535 $1,045,075 $1,074,429 $1,038,629 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock $124 $124 $123 $123 $122 Paid-in Capital, net 83,315 83,496 83,213 82,724 80,226 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (149 ) (44 ) (4 ) 48 89 Retained Earnings 110,253 114,935 118,318 122,659 128,350 Total Stockholders' Equity $193,543 $198,511 $201,650 $205,554 $208,787 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,126,733 $1,167,046 $1,246,725 $1,279,983 $1,247,416 Capital and Leverage: Equity $193,543 $198,511 $201,650 $205,554 $208,787 Debt to Equity 4.52 4.56 4.81 4.86 4.60 Equity to Assets 17.18 % 17.01 % 16.17 % 16.06 % 16.74 % Regulatory Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Capital 15.57 % 16.38 % 15.41 % 15.24 % 15.28 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 17.46 % 17.50 % 17.25 % 17.01 % 17.72 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 17.46 % 17.50 % 17.25 % 17.01 % 17.72 % Total Risk-based Capital 18.72 % 18.76 % 18.50 % 18.26 % 18.98 % Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearling liabilities, annualized (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.