HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (“HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today announced the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,129,794 shares of common stock in connection with HBT’s initial public offering. The sale of the additional shares closed today. In total, HBT sold 9,429,794 shares of common stock in the initial public offering, raising total net proceeds, after deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, of approximately $138 million.



Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Ave., 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling toll free (800) 966-1559 or by email at kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by calling toll free (866) 803-9204.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of June 30, 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, loans held for investment of $2.2 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion and stockholders’ equity of $340 million. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back nearly 100 years.



CONTACT:

Matthew Keating

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(310) 622-8230



