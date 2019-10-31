Sientra to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIEN), a medical aesthetics company, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Event: Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Time: 11:15am CT Event: Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Time: 8:35 am ET Event: Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum Format: 1x1 Meetings Date: Thursday, November 21, 2019

Audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of Sientra’s web site at www.sientra.com . Replays of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a diversified global medical aesthetics company and a leading partner to aesthetic physicians. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its OPUS™ breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM® the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company’s miraDry Segment comprises its miraDry® system, which is approved for sale in over 40 international markets, and is the only non-invasive FDA-cleared device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor and hair of all colors.

