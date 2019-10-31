Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Second Half and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Establishes guidance for fiscal 2020

/EIN News/ -- DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) (“Dogness” or the “Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of pet products, including leashes, accessories, and collars and harnesses that incorporate smart technology in China, today announced its unaudited second half and audited full fiscal year 2019 financial results ended June 30, 2019.



Unaudited Fiscal Year 2019 Second Half Financial Highlights (compared to prior year period)

Revenues decreased 12.6% to approximately $13.4 million from approximately $15.3 million. Sales of intelligent pet products increased to $1.5 million from $0.1 million.

Gross profit decreased 21.6% to approximately $4.8 million from approximately $6.1 million. Gross margin decreased to 35.9% from 40.0%.

Income from operations decreased 76.2% to approximately $0.5 million from approximately $2.2 million. Operating margin decreased to 3.9% from 14.6%.

Net income decreased 59.4% to approximately $0.7 million from approximately $1.7 million. Fully diluted net income per share decreased to $0.03 from $0.04.

Audited Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights (compared to prior year period)

Revenues decreased 13.0% to approximately $26.2 million from approximately $30.1 million. Sales of intelligent pet products increased to $2.1 million from $0.06 million.

Gross profit decreased 22.3% to approximately $9.4 million from approximately $12.1 million. Gross margin decreased to 36.0% from 40.3%.

Income from operations decreased 89.2% to approximately $0.6 million from approximately $6.0 million. Operating margin decreased to 2.4% from 19.8%.

Net income decreased 69.5% to approximately $1.4 million from approximately $4.6 million. Fully diluted net income per share decreased to $0.05 from $0.22.

“During fiscal 2019, we continued to pursue our growth strategies of technological innovation, new product development, international expansion, and strategic partnerships,” commented Mr. Aaron (Silong) Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness. “Our financial results were affected by the trade tensions between China and the United States, but we were able to maintain profitability and significantly grow sales of our smart pet products. We continued to see success at major international trade shows, where we introduced new smart feeders and our first smart products designed for cats. We further expanded our sales channels in the U.S. and South America, and entered the Australian market.”

“As we enter fiscal 2020, we remain focused on growth. Our smart tech products continue to ramp up sales with major retailers in the U.S., and we will supplement this growth with increased marketing in China, Europe, Australia, and other regions. We will also further improve upon our existing products while investing in technological innovation and new product development. With increased product diversity, a growing number of online and offline distribution channels, and broadened geographic scope, we expect positive results for the next fiscal year, including top line growth of approximately 15% year over year and bottom line growth of approximately 50-80% year over year,” concluded Mr. Chen.

Unaudited Six Month Financial Results and Audited Full Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2019

Revenues

Revenues in the second half of fiscal year 2019 decreased 12.6% to approximately $13.4 million from approximately $15.3 million in the same period of 2018. Revenues decreased 13.0% to approximately $26.2 million for full year fiscal 2019 from approximately $30.1 million in full year fiscal 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in unit sales in the U.S. as a result of increased tariffs.

Revenue by geography For the Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Country and Region Revenue % of total

Revenue Revenue % of total

Revenue Variance Variance

% Mainland China $ 15,082,443 57.5 % $ 14,865,940 49.3 % $ 216,503 1.5 % United States 5,522,008 21.1 % $ 10,168,945 33.7 % (4,646,937 ) (45.7 %) Europe 2,510,190 9.6 % 1,994,085 6.6 % 516,105 25.9 % Japan and other Asian countries and regions 1,703,102 6.5 % 2,637,444 8.8 % (934,342 ) (35.4 %) Canada 950,353 3.6 % 128,320 0.4 % 811,033 582.1 % Central and South America 231,426 0.9 % 106,098 0.4 % 125,328 118.1 % Australia 216,993 0.8 % 223,463 0.7 % (6,470 ) (2.9 %) Total $ 26,216,515 100 % $ 30,135,295 100 % $ (3,918,780 ) (13.0 %)

The Company’s export sales to the United States decreased approximately $4.6 million, or 45.7%, from approximately $10.2 million in fiscal 2018 to approximately $5.5 million in fiscal 2019. Due to the uncertainties and higher tariffs created by the China-U.S. trade dispute, several major customers in the United States reduced their purchase orders by approximately $3.4 million compared to fiscal 2018.

The Company increased its marketing activities and sales efforts in the domestic market in the wake of the growing pet consumer market in China. As a result, domestic sales increased approximately $0.2 million, or 1.5%, from approximately $14.9 million in fiscal 2018 to approximately $15.1 million in fiscal 2019.

The Company’s export sales to Canada and European countries, such as Germany, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria and Ireland, increased during fiscal 2019, partially offsetting the decreased sales in the United States. Export sales to Canada increased by $811,033, or 582.1%, year over year. Export sales to Europe increased by $516,105, or 25.9%, year over year.

Revenue by product category For the Years ended June 30, 2019

2018

Product category Revenue % of total

Revenue Revenue % of total

Revenue Variance Variance

% Pet leashes $ 6,266,952 23.9 % $ 7,102,233 23.6 % $ (835,281 ) (11.8 %) Pet collars 6,188,672 23.6 % 10,684,908 35.5 % (4,496,236 ) (42.1 %) Gift suspenders 4,058,229 15.5 % 3,481,500 11.6 % 576,729 16.6 % Pet harnesses 3,587,128 13.7 % 4,980,771 16.5 % (1,393,643 ) (28.0 %) Intelligent pet products 2,103,523 8.0 % 59,719 0.2 % 2,043,804 3,422.4 % Other pet accessories 2,024,742 8.4 % 1,175,232 3.9 % 849,510 72.3 % Retractable dog leashes 1,771,805 6.8 % 2,650,932 8.8 % (879,127 ) (33.2 %) Climbing hooks 215,464 0.8 % - - 215,464 - Total $ 26,216,515 100.0 % $ 30,135,295 100.0 % $ (3,918,780 ) (13.0 %)

The Company’s pet leashes, pet collars, gift suspenders, and pet harnesses continued to account for the greatest percentages of total sales. Sales of intelligent pet products increased significantly.

Pet leashes

Revenue from pet leashes decreased 15.9% year over year to approximately $3.2 million in the second half of fiscal 2019 from approximately $3.8 million in the prior year period. Sales volume decreased by 37.5% year over year.

Revenue from pet leashes decreased 11.8% year over year to approximately $6.3 million in fiscal 2019 from approximately $7.1 million in fiscal 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in unit sales in the U.S. as a result of increased tariffs. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in average selling price of approximately 45.0%, or $0.9 per unit, due to higher prices charged to customers on higher cost leather leashes.

Pet collars

Revenue from pet collars decreased 46.6% year over year to approximately $2.8 million in the second half of fiscal 2019 from approximately $5.2 million in the prior year period. Sales volume decreased by 52.6% year over year.

Revenue from pet collars decreased 42.1% year over year to approximately $6.2 million in fiscal 2019 from approximately $10.7 million in fiscal 2018. The decrease in revenue was due to a 46.3% decrease in sales volume during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, because several major customers in the United States reduced their purchase orders due to higher tariffs. The average selling price for pet collars increased by $0.1 per unit compared to the same period of last year. New product design and material improvements led the Company to charge a higher selling price.

Gift suspenders

Revenue from gift suspenders increased by 13.0% from approximately $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, to approximately $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Sales volume increased 0.6% during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue from gift suspenders increased by 16.6% from approximately $3.5 million in fiscal 2018 to approximately $4.0 million in fiscal 2019. The increase in revenue was due to an 8.4% increase in sales volume during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. The average selling price for gift suspenders remained consistent.

Pet harnesses

Revenue from pet harnesses decreased 27.8% from approximately $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, to approximately $1.8 million. Sales volume decreased by 41.3% year over year.

Revenue from pet harnesses decreased 28.0% from approximately $5.0 million in fiscal 2018 to approximately $3.6 million in fiscal 2019. The decrease in revenue was due to a 29.1% decrease in sales volume during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, because several major customers in the United States reduced their purchase orders due to higher tariffs. The average selling price for pet harnesses remained consistent.

Intelligent pet products

Revenue from intelligent pet products increased by 2,470.5% to approximately $1.5 million in the second half of fiscal 2019 compared to approximately $0.01 million in the prior year period.

Revenue from intelligent pet products increased by 3,422.4% to approximately $2.1 million in fiscal 2019 compared to approximately $0.06 million in the prior year period. The revenue increase was mainly due to a 3,628.5% increase in sales volume during the period. The Company’s intelligent pet products were launched in March 2018 and sales continue to increase as new products are introduced and sales of existing products continue to strengthen.

Retractable dog leashes

Revenue from retractable dog leashes decreased by 41.7% to approximately $1.0 million in the second half of fiscal 2019 from approximately $1.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease in revenue was attributable to a 41.3% year-over-year decrease in the sales volume.

Revenue from retractable dog leashes decreased by 33.2% to approximately $1.8 million in fiscal 2019 from approximately $2.7 million in fiscal 2018. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to a 32.4% decrease in the sales volume during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, due to reduced purchase orders from major customers located in the United States. The average selling price for retractable dog leashes decreased by $0.1 per unit in order to promote sales to customers.

Climbing hooks

Revenue from climbing hooks was approximately $0.2 million for fiscal 2019. Climbing hooks are a new product category launched in the second half of fiscal 2019 in response to increasing market demand for outdoor equipment from international sports companies. There were no such sales in fiscal 2018.

Other pet accessories

Revenue from other pet accessories increased by 128.3% to approximately $1.0 million in the second half of fiscal 2019 from approximately $0.4 million in the same period last year.

Revenue from other pet accessories increased by 72.3% to approximately $2.0 million in fiscal 2019 from approximately $1.2 million in fiscal 2018. The increase in revenue was attributable to a 200.0% increase in average selling price, which was raised due to new product designs and material improvements. Sales volume decreased by 45.5%, or 1.9 million units, because several major customers in the United States reduced their purchase orders.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased 21.6% during the second half of fiscal 2019 to approximately $4.8 million from approximately $6.1 million in the second half of fiscal 2018. Gross margin during the period was 35.9% compared to 40.0% in the prior year period.

Gross profit decreased 22.3% during fiscal 2019 to approximately $9.4 million from approximately $12.1 million in fiscal 2018. Gross margin decreased to 36.0% from 40.3% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to decreased sales volumes of the Company’s pet leash, pet collars, pet harnesses, retractable dog leash, and other pet accessories products, and increased average unit cost because more higher-cost leather materials instead of fabric materials were used during production in order to fulfill customer purchase orders.

Gross profit by product category

For the Year ended June 30, 2019 2018 Product category Gross profit Gross profit % Gross profit Gross profit

% Variance in

Gross profit Variance in

Gross profit % Pet leashes $ 2,148,933 34.3 % $ 2,781,880 39.2 % $ (632,947 ) (4.9 %) Pet collars 2,227,627 36.0 % 4,326,569 40.5 % (2,098,942 ) (4.5 %) Gift suspender 1,370,296 33.8 % 1,383,940 39.8 % (13,644 ) (6.0 %) Pet harnesses 1,412,014 39.4 % 2,132,201 42.8 % (720,187 ) (3.4 %) Intelligent pet products 824,572 39.2 % 22,763 38.1 % 801,809 1.1 % Other pet accessories 690,839 34.1 % 420,700 35.8 % 270,139 (1.7 %) Retractable dog leashes 685,519 38.7 % 1,066,534 40.2 % (381,015 ) (1.5 %) Climbing hooks 70,205 32.6 % - - 70,205 - Total $ 9,430,005 36.0 % $ 12,134,587 40.3 % $ (2,704,581 ) (4.3 %)

Gross profit for pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes decreased in fiscal 2019 due to decreased sales volumes because of reduced purchase orders from major customers located in the United States, affected by increased tariffs. Cost of revenues associated with pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes increased due to increased labor costs and increased raw material costs because of higher-cost leather materials used to fulfill customer orders.

Gross profit for gift suspenders decreased due to increased material costs and labor costs, offset by an increase in sales volume.

Gross profit for intelligent pet products increased due to an increase in sales volume. In addition, average unit selling price for intelligent pet products are higher than those of the Company’s other products.

Gross profit for other pet accessories increased during the period, mainly due to increased average unit selling prices and were offset by decreased sales volumes.

Selling expenses

Selling expenses decreased to approximately $1.0 million during the second half of fiscal 2019 from $1.1 million in the prior year period.

Selling expenses increased to $2.1 million during fiscal 2019 from $1.7 million in fiscal 2018. The increase in selling expense was primarily due to increased salary expenses, increased trade show participation and related marketing expenses, an increase in promotions, and an increase in advertising expenses.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses increased to approximately $3.2 million during the second half of fiscal 2019 from $2.4 million in the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses increased to $6.0 million during fiscal 2019 from $3.9 million in fiscal 2018. The higher general and administrative expense was primarily attributable to depreciation and amortization expenses related to the new Zhangzhou Meijia manufacturing plant, public company maintenance fees, and share based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses

Research and development expenses decreased to approximately $0.1 million in the second half of 2019 from $0.4 million in the prior year period.

Research and development expenses increased to approximately $0.7 million in fiscal 2019 from approximately $0.6 million year over year due to the Company’s continued efforts to develop new intelligent products and improve upon existing products. The Company expects its research and development expenses to continue to increase.

Income from operations

During the second half of 2019, income from operations decreased 76.2% to approximately $0.5 million from approximately $2.2 million in the prior year period. Operating margin decreased to 3.9% from 14.5% in the prior year period.

Income from operations decreased 89.2% to approximately $0.6 million during fiscal 2019 from approximately $6.0 million in fiscal 2018. Operating margin decreased to 2.4% from 19.8%.

Net income

During the second half of 2019, net income decreased 59.4% to approximately $0.7 million from approximately $1.7 million, partially due to foreign exchange losses. Fully diluted net income per share decreased to $0.03 from $0.04 year over year.

Net income during fiscal 2019 was approximately $1.4 million, a decrease of 69.5% from approximately $4.6 million in fiscal 2018. Fully diluted net income per share decreased to $0.05 during the period from $0.22 in the prior year period.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and total working capital of approximately $2.6 million and $17.9 million, respectively.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.3 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $3.5 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in operating cash flow was mainly due to an increase in prepayment and other assets of $4.4 million due to the prepayment for a lease associated with the new warehouse.

Recent developments

On February 5, 2019, in order to expand into the Japanese market and expedite the development of new smart pet products, the Company invested $250,000 for 51% ownership interest to establish and operate Dogness Japan Co. Ltd. (“Dogness Japan”), with the remaining 49% ownership interest owned by an unrelated individual.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2020, the Company expects total revenues to grow approximately 15% and net income to grow approximately 50-80% compared to fiscal year 2019.

This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views, which are subject to change and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s public filings and forward looking statements.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 100 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dognesspet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Contacts:

ICR, Inc.

Rose Zu

Tel: +1-646-588-0383

Email: ir@dognesspet.com

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 2,550,152 $ 7,085,235 Short-term investments 11,073,200 28,233,035 Accounts receivable from third-party customers, net 5,164,380 5,641,501 Accounts receivable – related parties 244,764 - Inventories, net 5,362,731 4,153,583 Prepayments and other current assets 1,527,397 1,231,298 Total current assets 25,922,624 46,344,652 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,516,368 20,950,685 Intangible assets, net 2,226,798 2,390,571 Long-term prepayments for land lease 4,107,550 - Long-term investments in equity investees 995,131 - Deferred tax assets 255,456 22,297 TOTAL ASSETS $ 69,023,927 $ 69,708,205 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term bank loans $ 2,914,000 $ 4,835,200 Accounts payable 543,158 351,375 Advance from customers 179,306 240,216 Taxes payable 2,909,097 2,421,303 Accrued liabilities and other payable 1,526,862 1,120,579 Total current liabilities 8,072,423 8,968,673 Commitments EQUITY Common stock, $0.002 par value, 100,0000,000 shares authorized, 25,913,631 issued and outstanding Common stock A 33,689 33,689 Common stock B 18,138 18,138 Additional paid-in capital 52,827,145 52,144,891 Statutory reserve 191,716 164,367 Retained earnings 11,657,630 10,263,198 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,894,300 ) (1,884,751 ) Total stockholders’ equity 60,834,018 60,739,532 Noncontrolling interest 117,486 - Total equity of Dogness (International) Corporation 60,951,504 60,739,532 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 69,023,927 $ 69,708,205





DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Revenues $ 25,887,948 $ 30,135,295 $ 21,172,091 Revenues – related parties 328,567 - - Total Revenues 26,216,515 30,135,295 21,172,091 Cost of revenues (16,786,510 ) (18,000,708 ) (12,837,219 ) Gross Profit 9,430,005 12,134,587 8,334,872 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 2,101,403 1,654,629 789,444 General and administrative expenses 6,015,901 3,958,355 1,527,563 Research and development expenses 673,131 580,379 208,447 Total operating expenses 8,790,435 6,193,363 2,525,454 Income from operations 639,570 5,941,224 5,809,418 Other income (expenses): Interest income (expense), net 616, 878 (23,961 ) (332,249 ) Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss) 503,528 (381,773 ) 320,566 Other income (expenses), net 23,498 (6,410 ) 91,226 Total other income (expense) 1,143,904 (412,144 ) 79,543 Income before income taxes 1,783,474 5,529,080 5,888,961 Provision for income taxes 380,296 925,372 943,197 Net income 1,403,178 4,603,708 4,945,764 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (18,603 ) - - Net income attributable to the Company 1,421,781 4,603,708 4,945,764 Other comprehensive income(loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (2,010,170 ) (1,762,729 ) 142,519 Comprehensive income (loss) (606,992 ) 2,840,979 5,088,283 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (19,224 ) - - Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (587,768 ) $ 2,840,979 $ 5,088,283 Earnings Per share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.33 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 25,913,631 20,800,670 15,000,000 Diluted 25,941,606 20,809,950 15,000,000 Dividends declared per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.18





DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019, 2018 AND 2017 Common Stock Additional

Paid in

Capital

Statutory

Reserves

Retained

Earnings

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Non-

controlling

interest

Shares Amount Total Balance at June 30, 2016 15,000,000 $ 30,000 $ 1,625,306 $ 21,817 $ 3,671,085 $ (264,541 ) $ - $ 5,083,667 Net income for the year - - - - 4,945,764 - - 4,945,764 Cash dividend paid - - - - (2,725,883 ) - - (2,725,883 ) Dividend declared - - - - (88,926 ) - - (88,926 ) Statutory reserve - - - 45,334 (45,334 ) - - - Foreign currency translation gain - - - - - 142,519 - 142,519 Balance at June 30, 2017 15,000,000 $ 30,000 $ 1,625,306 $ 67,151 $ 5,756,706 $ (122,022 ) $ - $ 7,357,141 Net income for the year - - - - 4,603,708 - - 4,603,708 Proceeds from initial public offering 10,913,631 21,827 50,178,458 - - - - 50,200,285 Options granted for services - - 341,127 - - - - 341,127 Statutory reserve - - - 97,216 (97,216 ) - - - Foreign currency translation loss - - - - - (1,762,729 ) - (1,762,729 ) Balance at June 30, 2018 25,913,631 $ 51,827 $ 52,144,891 $ 164,367 $ 10,263,198 $ (1,884,751 ) $ - $ 60,739,532 Net income (loss) for the year - - - - 1,421,781 - (18,603 ) 1,403,178 Options granted for services - - 682,254 - - - - 682,254 Capital contribution made by noncontrolling shareholders - 136,710 136,710 Statutory reserve - - - 27,349 (27,349 ) - - - Foreign currency translation loss - - - - - (2,009,549 ) (621 ) (2,010,170 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 25,913,631 $ 51,827 $ 52,827,145 $ 191,716 $ 11,657,630 $ (3,894,300 ) $ 117,486 $ 60,951,504





DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,403,178 $ 4,603,708 $ 4,945,764 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,466,522 1,219,892 830,328 Loss on disposition of fixed assets - - 5,053 Share-based compensation for services 682,254 341,127 - Change in inventory reserve (4,863 ) (14,106 ) (400,957 ) Change in bad debt allowance 90,077 (5,356 ) 43,987 Deferred tax expenses (benefit) (209,015 ) (12,747 ) 53,398 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (87,893 ) (103,922 ) (33,104 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 55,189 (1,462,024 ) (743,349 ) Inventories (1,356,110 ) (1,235,858 ) (434,413 ) Prepayments and other current assets (4,475,109 ) (805,370 ) (93,568 ) Accounts payables 205,428 (317,716 ) 57,359 Advance from customers (52,719 ) (198,827 ) 353,134 Taxes payable 577,877 753,832 871,307 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 436,233 751,752 53,052 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,268,951 ) 3,514,385 ​5,507,991 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,157,281 ) (11,030,538 ) ​(3,620,512) Capital expenditures on construction-in-progress (13,572,260 ) (2,413,172 ) - Purchase of intangible assets- Land use rights - (2,079,731 ) - Long-term investments in equity investees (1,143,707 ) - - Proceeds upon maturity (purchase) of short-term investments 16,250,610 (28,737,530 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,622,638 ) (44,260,971 ) ​(3,620,512) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividend paid - - ​(2,725,883) Net proceeds from initial public offering - 50,200,285 - Capital contribution made by noncontrolling shareholders 136,710 - - Proceeds from short-term bank loans 2,932,000 4,921,600 ​5,842,759 Repayment of short-term bank loans (4,691,200 ) (6,121,240 ) ​(5,872,120) Proceeds from (repayment of) related party loans (25,629 ) (1,387,864 ) 745,579 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,648,119 ) 47,612,781 ​(2,009,665) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4,625 (1,285,556 ) 242,547 Net (decrease) increase in cash (4,535,083 ) 5,580,639 120,361 Cash, beginning of year 7,085,235 1,504,596 1,384,235 Cash, end of year $ 2,550,152 $ 7,085,235 $ 1,504,596 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for income tax $ 74,284 $ 34,393 $ - Cash paid for interest $ 209,849 $ 313,301 $ 357,326 Supplemental non-cash activity: Dividend declared and unpaid $ - $ - $ 88,926



