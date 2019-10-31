Technaxx Introduces FMT1200BT Transmitter with Wireless Charging Function in the USA

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technaxx, a German consumer electronics manufacturer known for offering affordable products such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories, today introduced their flagship transmitter with wireless charging function to the US market. The new product is called FMT1200BT and is a vehicle FM transmitter for audio streaming that offers wireless charging. The wireless charger is capable of being used on any motor vehicle with a cigarette lighter box.The smartphone charger comes with a variety of smart functions that include FM transmitting for audio streaming, Bluetooth technology allowing high-quality handsfree functionality, and 10W induction charging technology offering high-speed wireless charging. FMT1200BT has over-voltage protection and temperature control and has two LED lights for charging indication. The product is easy to use as it requires only one hand operation to get a smartphone attached or detached.The new member of the Technaxx family can be used with any smartphone as it is equipped with clamp construction. The flexible goose-neck and suction cup make sure that the FMT1200BT can be placed in any place desired. Audio streaming has never been smoother with the music playback functionality via the vehicle’s radio. It comes with an LED display, microphone, and USB charging function. The device is compatible with almost any smartphone capable of being charged wirelessly.“FMT1200BT is a real-lie proof that the latest consumer technology could be successfully implemented in everyday products such as a regular car charger with FM transmitter,” said Pascal Pekcan, CEO of Technaxx. “The product comes equipped with one of the latest versions of the Bluetooth technology and has integrated smart functions that allow consumers to take advantage of the wireless charging capabilities of most modern smartphones. The product was well accepted in Europe, and I do not doubt that the North American consumers would appreciate it too.”The package includes the FMT1200BT transmitter with wireless charging function, cigarette power adapter to micro USB with 2.4A USB power adapter, spare fuse, and user manual. The device MSRP is $49.99 and is readily available on Amazon and Walmart.More info about the product can be found on https://www.technaxx.de/index.php About TechnaxxTechnaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, also known as Technaxx, is a German manufacturer of affordable consumer electronics products. The company focuses on everyday consumer goods such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories. Techhnaxx is proud to produce easy-to-use affordable products with an attractive design and high technological quality. The company’s latest line of offerings encompasses more than fifteen years of experience collaborating with carefully selected production facilities. Designed in Germany, company products are sold in tens of countries across the globe. The company was established back in 2003 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.