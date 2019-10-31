Vlocity Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

Industry Cloud Leader Positioned Furthest to the Right for Completeness of Vision

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc. , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites. This is the second consecutive year Vlocity has been positioned as the vendor furthest to the right for completeness of vision by Gartner.



“Our customers are transforming their companies with industry-specific cloud and mobile software – and achieving incredible business results. Gartner’s recognition of Vlocity as a Leader and positioning as furthest for completeness of vision underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class industry-cloud software for our customers and partners,” said David Schmaier, founder and CEO, Vlocity. “We are honored to be named a Leader and sincerely appreciate the recognition by Gartner in this year’s Magic Quadrant.”

“Vlocity is uniquely positioned as an industry-specific platform for digital transformation,” said Dan Ford, general manager, Vlocity Communications. “Our full suite of cloud and mobile software is transforming entire companies and industries. With Vlocity, the ability to configure, price and quote rapidly allows companies to launch new products and services quickly, win more business, streamline operations, and eliminate errors.”

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

