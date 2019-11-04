Logic20/20 named to Consulting Magazine's 2019 Fastest Growing Firms

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, has been named one of Consulting Magazine’s Fastest Growing Firms for 2019. The global list honors consulting firms of all sizes and of any sector. This is Logic20/20’s second year making the list after making their first appearance in 2018.This award is a high honor, as the annual ranking celebrates the industry’s top movers and shakers who positively disrupt the profession. In all, 52 firms qualified for this year’s ranking, and those firms compiled an average growth rate of 233 percent. Logic20/20 ranked 30th this year, with the organization’s growth expected to accelerate in the near future.Logic20/20’s growth is driven by their understanding of the market, and specifically their client’s needs. Their consultants are able to identify pain points and tackle business challenges with cutting-edge technology and solutions. They differentiate themselves from the competition by focusing on providing simple and effective business outcomes that use technology as an enabler.“Being named one of Consulting Magazine’s Fastest Growing Firms again in 2019 is a direct reflection of our consultants’ expertise and remarkable work,” said Managing Director of Consulting Juliana Su . “We strive to create an environment that allows them to collaborate and grow professionally, which in turn allows our company to grow. We are excited that our consultants and innovative solutions will continue to fuel our growth for years to come.”The 2019 Consulting Magazine’s Fastest Growing Firms were formally recognized at the annual Awards Dinner on Thursday, October 24th in Chicago, Illinois at the University Club of Chicago. Logic20/20 will also be featured in the November 2019 issue of Consulting Magazine along with all the other winners; the issue will be available on November 8th.To learn more about the consulting services offered by Logic20/20, please visit https://www.logic2020.com or email solutions@logic2020.com.About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a West Coast-based business and technology consulting firm that delivers solutions to clients across the country. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Business Strategy & Operations.



