Halloween Is a Great Excuse for Adults to Explore Their Alter Ego

If you are an open-minded, adult couple looking for something different to do in the GTA for Halloween this year, look no further!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween is usually a holidays for kids, but what about those adults that desire a little dress up time to entice their fun, adventurous side to emerge? If you are an open-minded, adult couple looking for something different to do in the GTA for Halloween this year, look no further!If you are adults that thrives on costume parties and are looking for a place to shine, you might have trouble finding just the right type of Halloween party for you. Luckily, if you’re in the GTA, we’ve got some amazing events for you to check out.The O Zone, a provocative adult dance club in Etobicoke, ON pulls out all the stops every October to host 3 weekends of Halloween parties, starting with the infamous Monster Bash on Saturday October 19th. “This event always sells out well before the date” says The O Zone owners. “Guests can pay at the door at most events, but last year we turned away well over 50 couples at the door”.The following Saturday night, October 26, is their annual Halloween Super Party, which will be as busy as the weekend before. There are themed events on the Fridays as well, including a Pirates Night, Devils Night, and an Angels Night. The final Halloween themed event The O Zone hosts is a sexy Steampunk theme on the weekend following the official trick or treat night, which falls mid week this year.“The club owners really go all out for these three weeks”, says an O Zone staff member. “We decorate for days before the first event, and every week there’s more scary and gruesome decor. Watch for an old fashioned baby pram complete with zombie baby chewing off it’s own leg, and an actual casket full of skeletons. There’s something surprising around every corner.”Of course, the club offers prizes for best costumes based on many criteria, as well as specialty drinks from their bar, and stellar dance music to keep you moving all night long.If one or more of these themed Halloween parties has you intrigued, check out their official website, www.ocouplesclub.com for pricing and other details. Plan a fun and sexy night out for you and your partner, check out The O Zone and let your adventurous side take flight for an evening.About The O Zone: Toronto's hottest couples' club, The O Zone is the place to be for swinging couples in Toronto. The O Zone is one of North America's largest "on premise" nightclubs. A hedonistic playground of over 10,000 square feet, The O Zone is filled with enough wild and sexy amenities to guarantee a most memorable night for Toronto swingers and open-minded couples. An alternative lifestyle social club, The O Zone is the hottest place in Toronto for couples to come and party, and to form friendships with compatible like-minded swinging couples. Open every Friday and Saturday 9pm - 2am with a theme every night. Licensed establishment. For more information about The O Zone, upcoming special events, and the latest club news, please visit www.ocouplesclub.com



