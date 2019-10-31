Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Baxter International Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Baxter International Inc. (“Baxter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAX ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On October 24, 2019, the Company disclosed certain misstatements in Baxter’s non-operating income for fiscal years 2014 through 2018 related to net foreign exchange gains. Baxter also disclosed that it began an investigation regarding “certain intra-company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains or losses,” which had used a foreign exchange rate convention that was “not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and enabled intra-company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.87, or roughly 10%, to close at $79.08 per share on October 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

