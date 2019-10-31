OPEN MINDS To Hold New Seminar On Best Practices In Strategy & Portfolio Management In Clearwater, Florida In February, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the details of intensive pre-institute executive seminar: How To Develop A Strategic Plan: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Strategy, Portfolio Management, & Scenario-Based Planning. This seminar will take place on February 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, the day before The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute. The Institute will return to Clearwater Beach, Florida from February 13-14, 2020.

In the current health and human service market, executives face their fair share of uncertainty. This leads many executive teams to either avoid or reluctantly initiate any major strategic initiatives that require long-term commitments. Unfortunately, “waiting for the dust to settle,” so to speak, isn’t a wise management choice. Regardless of the specifics of what lies ahead in the market, there are future developments that are likely and need to be addressed in the planning process. A successful strategic planning process will provide your organization with a road map – not only for developing plans in uncertain times, but also for putting those plans into action and evaluating their success.

In this crucial seminar, attendees will learn OPEN MINDS’ three-phase approach to strategy development, which includes OPEN MINDS’ best practice approach to building a strategic plan, a guide to strategy implementation planning, and an in-depth review of how to manage strategy implementation for success.

The seminar will be led by Senior Associate Ray Wolfe. Mr. Wolfe, J.D. brings over 40 years of experience in the health and human services sector to the OPEN MINDS team. Mr. Wolfe currently serves as a Senior Associate, a position in which he utilizes his expertise to successfully lead varying projects for OPEN MINDS. His areas of expertise include financial analysis and management, mergers and acquisitions, performance improvement, and strategic planning.

“I think we all know that continuing to pursue operational excellence is important, but that alone will ultimately fail,” says Ray Wolfe, Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS. “We need to deliver new services in new ways. We need to be ‘category creators.’ Doing the work to build a strong plan that engages and grows is a survival skill.”

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute is designed to give executive teams the performance management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

Registration for this comprehensive program is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute has access to this seminar. Individual registrations for the seminar are available for $125. Learn more about the registration options at https://performance.openminds.com/register/.

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

