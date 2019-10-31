Days Inns - Canada Signs Extended Deal with Canadian Hockey League

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada today announced an expanded two-year partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

“After a successful launch in 2018, we’re thrilled to have Days Inns - Canada on board as a dedicated affiliate partner for the next two seasons,” said Kyle Ferguson, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Canadian Hockey League. “Strategic partnerships are a fundamental part of our strategy and we value the support of those like Days Inns - Canada, who share the same vision as we do.”

The hotel chain’s sponsorship deal will feature branded web presence, in-ice logo placement, videoboard commercials, spectator giveaways as well as an in-venue kiosk as part of the CHL’s National Events calendar that includes the CIBC Canada Russia Series in November, the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January, and the Memorial Cup Presented by Kia in May.

“We’re excited to strengthen our relationship with the CHL and once again be an official partner of the CIBC Canada/Russia Series, Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects, and Memorial Cup Presented by Kia,” said Ally Wesson, Senior Director of Marketing, Days Inns - Canada. “With the support of our franchise community, we look forward to rolling out programs across the country.”

In conjunction with the on-site activation events, Days Inns - Canada will be giving fans the chance to win prizing through a series of social media contests.

“With CHL teams in 60 markets, the onsite presence in local communities is invaluable,” added Wesson. “These events provide us with the unique opportunity to connect with CHL fans from near and far, while showcasing our brand.”

-30-

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), and its member leagues the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League, are the number one development league for the NHL, Canada’s national hockey teams and USports. The CHL and its 60 member clubs are committed to the player experience which includes the leading scholarship program in sport, programs to support mental health, other health and welfare programs and the best coaching and on-ice training in hockey.

About Days Inns - Canada

Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,930 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with nearly 1,800 economy to upper-midscale properties located throughout the globe. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada

About Realstar Hospitality

In 1992, Realstar Hotel Services Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Days Inn brand in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for two other hotel brands in Canada and is a division of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 40 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited service and full-service sectors. For more information visit realstarhospitality.com

Attachment

Melissa Stober Days Inns - Canada 416-966-8378 melissa.stober@realstarhospitality.com



