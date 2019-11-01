Media Advisory - TOWN HALL MEETING for Booklyn Residents to demand Investigation of Massive Construction Project

Media Advisory - TOWN HALL MEETING With Department of Design & Construction (DDC) Leadership and City Representatives

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Lily RivasSJPCAMedia@gmail.comMedia Advisory - TOWN HALL MEETINGWith the Department of Design & Construction Leadership and City RepresentativesNovember 6th, 2019, Wednesday, 6:30 PM139 St Johns Pl, Brooklyn, NY, 11217 Park Slope Residents Demand Temporary Shut Down of Project Bed798 The St. John's Place Community Association ( SJPCA ) is convening another public meeting to address on-going issues due to BED798’s construction, including flooding, structural damages, and public safety.SJPCA leadership has officially asked the city to temporarily cease work in order to pursue a throughout investigation and to address existing issues. The Town Hall will serve to address residents’ concerns, urgent grievances, and to answer questions about the ongoing and future construction work.Senior City officials attending to address the community are Jeffrey A. Margolies, Executive Director of Intergovernmental and Community Affairs, NYC Department of Design and Construction; Hon., Brad Lander, City Councilman; Daniel Abramson, Brooklyn Borough Director, Mayor's Community Affairs Unit; Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President, (TBD).Since the BED798 project began, hundreds of Park Slope residents have voiced safety and health concerns. Residents have also struggled with random home-disruptions as Con Edison, National Grid, and other utilities (directed by DDC) caused power outages, water service interruption. In addition, emergency and essential vehicles have been blocked (ambulance/food delivery access), disrupting the lives of thousands, including people with disabilities and at-risk senior citizens.Residents have also sustained unprecedented sewage-flooded basements, coinciding with sewer relocation, and structural property-damages due to massive temblors, potentially compromising properties’ foundations. Health issues include air quality, open raw-sewage pipes, thunderous noise disrupting children, and the elderly. Traffic issues include school-bus accidents, ground failures (sinkhole near PS282), cracked sidewalks, record-high car accidents due to the sudden disappearance of 50% - 70 % of legal parking spots; damaged trees and an increased rodent population.The St. John's Place Community Association (SJPCA) is a nonpartisan, secular organization dedicated to the well-being of its residents. It strives to create a flourishing neighborhood by providing advocacy, assistance, or improvements necessary for a safe, healthy, and enjoyable living environment.SJPCA Members are Randy Gresl, President. Nicolas Rossier, Vice President. Lily Rivas, Media Advisor. Dr. Mary Villena, Matthew Kaplan, Alison Byron Brown.# # #



