CentralSquare Expansion Has Led to More Than 240 New High-Wage Hires Since 2018

/EIN News/ -- Seminole County, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in Lake Mary in the Orlando region, CentralSquare announced the addition of more than 240 new hires – highly focused in development, professional services and sales – to support its recent expansion in Lake Mary. CentralSquare Technologies is dedicated to innovating exclusively for the public sector by bringing the power of cloud computing, AI and data science to local governments and public safety agencies.

"Expanding the depth and breadth of our talent reflects our commitment to empowering safer, stronger communities through innovative software solutions,” said CentralSquare CEO Simon Angove. “This expansion of our workforce, and our Lake Mary Center of Excellence in particular, is just one step toward our goal: to provide the broadest, smartest and most agile technology solutions that help our 7,650+ public sector customers across North America to transform their service operations and deliver amazing public experiences.”

In the past year, CentralSquare has hired more than 580 new employees for its Centers of Excellence in the U.S. and Canada. As a result of the workforce expansion, the company’s headquarter location at 1000 Business Center Drive in Lake Mary required an additional 20,000-square-feet to accommodate this new growth. Additionally, CentralSquare continues to recruit candidates to fill several dozen open positions in its Lake Mary office.

The Orlando Economic Partnership (the Partnership) assisted with expedited permitting through the city of Lake Mary and identified additional parking to accommodate the new hires at their existing facility until the new space was ready.

“Over the last several years, Lake Mary has seen incredible growth in all markets, and the Colonial Center development is no exception. What has occurred at CentralSquare Technologies is a great example of what the city has been able to accomplish with many companies in the area during this time of growth,” said Stephen Noto, community development director for the city of Lake Mary. “We work very hard to establish positive relationships with companies in the city, and by doing so, we are able to work very closely with them when the time comes for expansion.”

The city of Lake Mary offers expedited permitting services at no additional cost to contractors or the company through a program called the First Step Process, which facilitates the creation of close relationships and open dialogue between the city and key members of a company’s development team. “This helps everyone get ahead of any potential issues when the time comes for permitting,” Noto says. “It creates a ‘no surprises’ culture that benefits the entire project. Ultimately this is a major plus for the city in that it brings jobs and housing to the market much quicker.”

Lake Mary is a known hub for professional services and technology companies, including major operations from Verizon, AAA and Deloitte, which in recent years located and expanded its U.S. Technology Center to employ over 1,800 workers.

"The technologies developed by CentralSquare are changing the way public safety, public administration and healthcare sectors operate,” said Tim Giuliani, president and CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership. “With the recent expansion of CentralSquare Technologies, their growing presence in the Orlando region will continue to significantly enhance economic and technological developments for years to come.”

CentralSquare is looking for experienced software developers, QA analysts, dedicated support and sales staff, as well as accounting and administrative employees. Find current job postings on the CentralSquare careers page.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

About the Orlando Economic Partnership

The Orlando Economic Partnership is a public-private, not-for-profit economic and community development organization that works to advance broad-based prosperity by strengthening Orlando’s economy, amplifying Orlando’s story, championing regional priorities, empowering community leaders and building a brilliant region. These five foundational objectives serve to improve the region’s competitiveness while responding to the needs of communities, residents and businesses. For more information, visit orlando.org.

Carol Matthieu CentralSquare Technologies 800-727-8088 media@centralsquare.com



