Ugandan Journalist Nila Yasmin wins the 2019 APO Group African Women in Media Award

APO Group (APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, have announced Ugandan journalist Nila Yasmin as the winner of the inaugural APO Group African Women in Media Award which recognises, celebrates and empowers African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa.

The winner was announced at the 5th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (AWIEForum.org) hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 29-30 October 2019. AWIEF is a prestigious annual event that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organisations and investors gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.

The jury voted Nila Yasmin as the winner for her article "Aweko Faith Is Turning Uganda’s Waste Into Wealth": http://bit.ly/FinalistB

The members of the jury were:

Mrs Aïda Diarra , Senior Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa

Mrs Rukmini Glanard , Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Mrs Bola Adesola , Senior Vice-Chairman at Standard Chartered Bank Group

Mr Lee Martin , Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Development at Getty Images

Mr Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group

The trophy was handed over to Nila on Wednesday during the AWIEF awards ceremony and Gala Dinner by the Founder and Chairman of APO Group, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard. She will also be bestowed with a USD 2,500 cash prize, an all-expenses paid trip to a prestigious International Women’s Forum, and online courses from one of the most respected international universities.

Nila Yasmin is a journalist who uses media and art to empower women. She worked as a news anchor for 7 years, anchoring English news on some of the most reputable radio stations in Uganda like Record Radio and HOT100. She retired from radio in December 2018, to start her own media company GLIM, a lifestyle women empowerment brand that celebrates and empowers women. She is also working with Media 256, a media production company in Uganda contracted by CNN to produce CNN African Voices and CNN Inside Africa.

Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group said, “We would like to congratulate Nila Yasmin on winning the 2019 APO Group African Women in Media Award. The APO Group African Women in Media Award is part of our commitment to supporting the development of journalism on the continent. We were delighted to present this award at AWIEF in Cape Town as we celebrated women in journalism and entrepreneurship.”

Earlier this year, Ugandan journalist Isaac Khisa won the APO Group invitation to attend the 2019 Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) (bit.ly/2lBmCew). Cameroonian journalist Monica Nkodo (bit.ly/2WMyGYg) won APO Group invitation to attend the 2019 EurAfrican Forum, one the most prestigious EU-Africa events. Nigerian journalist Oluseyi Awojulugbe also won the APO Group invitation to attend the African Development Bank’s 2019 Annual Meetings.

The three previous recipients of the AfricaCom invitation were science journalist Aimable Twahirwa from Rwanda (bit.ly/2y42xAe), journalist John Churu from Botswana (bit.ly/2NVy4PP) and journalist Lilian Murugi Mutegi from Kenya (bit.ly/2y7EuAi). In September 2016, reporter Aggrey Mutambo from Kenya (bit.ly/2RdhgSe) has won APO Group’s invitation to attend the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), the leading hotel investment conference in Africa. In October 2018, Online News Editor Frank Eleanya from Nigeria (bit.ly/2YBnTBI) has won APO’s invitation to attend the Web Summit, the Largest Tech Conference in the World.

APO Group also sponsors the APO Energy Media Award (bit.ly/2NSbJ5D) and the APO Media Award (bit.ly/2DNPDfU) where a journalist wins $500 a month for one year, one laptop and one intercontinental flight ticket to a destination of his or her choice as well as one year of access to over 600 airport VIP lounges.

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (APO-opa.com) is the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa and the Middle East to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, Mara Group, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Sage, Ecobank, Iflix, Jumia, Samsung, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Oracle, Philips, Barclays, MoneyGram, Ernst & Young, Orange ...

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: APO-opa.com

About AWIEF: AWIEF (AWIEForum.org) is a pan-African women’s economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports female innovation, technology and entrepreneurship across Africa through a portfolio of high impact programmes. AWIEF’s mission is to foster the economic inclusion, advancement and empowerment of women in Africa through entrepreneurship support and development. AWIEF’s programmes and activities include accelerators, capacity-building and training, networking and mentorship, AWIEF Awards, AWIEF Digital Hub, and building the AWIEF community of African women entrepreneurs. The year-round activities culminate in convening and hosting the popular and widely attended annual international and multi-stakeholder AWIEF conference, exhibition and awards event, currently in its fifth edition. Website: AWIEForum.org.



