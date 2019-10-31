Wireless startup dotmobile™ signs Mellow, makers of 100% biodegradable phone cases, and Montreal-based Axessorize as first brands for its upcoming digital marketplace

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first two brands to be featured in dotmobile™’s marketplace are both Canadian. Axessorize continues to establish its reputation as a significant player in the accessories market, having recently executed an accessory promotion with LG in addition to supporting the latest flagship phone launches.



Mellow, makers of 100% biodegradable and compostable cases, offers a particularly timely set of products to consumers. The average smartphone user replaces their case more frequently than they upgrade their device, and with Mellow’s cases they can contribute less to the plastic crisis. Furthermore, each case is designed to have 6ft drop-resistant protection, resulting in far fewer broken devices, which also helps keep those phones out of landfills.

Using AI and the app, dotmobile™ is able to understand each user and anticipate their needs by the way they use their device. This intelligence makes it possible to build a proactive and hyper-focused shopping experience not available through other operators.

“While most wireless providers focus on the latest generation of devices, we will offer more and more services centered around the phone already in your hands. Being able to service, repair, or buy new accessories for your current phone is part of making wireless more affordable and awesome.” - says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile™.

A recent study found that 42% of consumers admitted to abandoning planned purchases because there were too many choices. Providing users with well-curated and contextual products for their device and standard shipping options helps to address “choice paralysis”, and differentiates the experience from the likes of Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, and Walmart.

“We continuously curate our selection of accessories across multiple brands and lifestyles to ensure every member has access to great products specific to their needs, and most importantly their device, regardless of its relative age.” - says Tiago Kunzendorff, Marketplace Manager of dotmobile™.

The Alpha version of the app is slated to launch this fall. In the meantime, anyone can help shape the direction of this upstart wireless service provider by becoming a free member on the dotmobile™ website.

Data on Tap Inc. is building dotmobile™, a smart tiny telecom with a goal - to make wireless more affordable and awesome for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses, and families that want to save. Data On Tap™, dotmobile™, dot.™ and the dotmobile logo are trademarks of Data On Tap Inc.

