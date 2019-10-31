Posifa Technologies Introduces New Air Velocity Sensors With Digital I2C Output for Thermal Management and Filter Monitoring Applications

Users Can Combine Air Velocity Data With Existing Temperature Data for Unparalleled Insight Into Thermal Efficiency

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced the new PAV3000 series of economical, high-performance air velocity sensors with digital I2C output and a surface-mount footprint for thermal management and filter monitoring in even the most space-constrained locations. Unlike thermistor-based solutions, the PAV3000 has a MEMS sensor core that is minimally affected by ambient temperature changes and which provides instant real-time feedback on proper air flow at critical locations.



Air velocity data perfectly complements temperature information to provide the best insight into thermal efficiency. Because the PAV3000 helps identify areas that require unusually high air flow to maintain stable temperatures, layouts for rack enclosures with air cooling — such as those found in data centers — can be modified to reduce cooling demands for increased energy savings. In applications such as HVAC systems, air velocity measurements can be used to determine when filters need to be replaced. This ensures hardware is adequately protected during heavy use, and it allows customers with light usage requirements to benefit from extended change intervals.

PAV3000 series devices feature Posifa’s third-generation thermal flow die, which uses a pair of thermopiles to detect changes in temperature gradient caused by mass flow. The result is excellent repeatability of 1 % FS and accuracy of 5 % FS. The solid-state thermal isolation structure on the sensor die eliminates the need for a surface cavity or the fragile membrane used in competing technologies, making the sensor resistant to clogging and pressure shock.

Measuring air velocity at 7 m/s (PAV3005V) and 15 m/s (PAV3015V), the PAV3000 series devices offer extremely fast response times of 125 ms typical in a compact, robust package. The air velocity sensors feature a 12-bit digital output, 3.3 V supply voltage, and supply current of 13 mA.

Samples and production quantities of the PAV3000 series air velocity sensors are available now. Further information is available at https://posifatech.com/air-velocity-sensors/pav3000/ .

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/ .

