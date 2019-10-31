Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Third Coast Midstream, LLC f/k/a American Midstream Partners, LP

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 9, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Third Coast Midstream, LLC f/k/a American Midstream Partners, LP (“American Midstream” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMID) investors who sold common units between July 27, 2018 and July 23, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On July 27, 2018, the Company cut its quarterly common distribution by 75%, from $0.4125 to $0.1031 annually.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.95, or nearly 43%, to $6.60 per share on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 27, 2018, the Company received an offer from Magnolia Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (“MIH”), a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (“ArcLight”), to acquire all of the issued and outstanding publicly held common units of American Midstream in exchange for $6.10 per common unit.

Then, on December 31, 2018, the Company reported that it did not expect to make any distributions due to an amendment to its credit facility agreement.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.30, or 30%, to close at $3.03 per share on December 31, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

On July 23, 2019, the Company announced that closing of its merger with MIH, and American Midstream’s unitholders received $4.50 cash per unit.

Therefore, as a result of the distribution cuts put in place by virtue of ArcLight’s control over the Company, American Midstream minority unitholders received approximately 60 percent less consideration for their units than the common unit price immediately prior to the distribution cut on July 27, 2018.

