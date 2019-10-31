DEADLINE ALERT for OSTK, CVET, MO, and MTCH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK )

Class Period: May 9, 2019 - September 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its Retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings, could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (2) that the extreme additional risks and the substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants' undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock, and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (3) that the Company's ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; (4) that Overstock did not have adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock's quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, it was not true that the Company's quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; (6) that defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants; and (7) that as a result, Overstock's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET )

Class Period: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) that Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) that Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (4) that the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company's separation from Henry Schein.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO )

Class Period: December 20, 2018 - September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the company’s $12.8 billion investment in JUUL; (2) that Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (3) that all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the company's reputation and operations; and (4) that as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH )

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

