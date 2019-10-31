Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park Group Announces Expansion into Spring Hill, FL.

SPRING HILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park Group announced the opening of a new park in Spring Hill, FL. Company officials expect to have the newest Summit location in full operation by January 2020. The park will be located in Seven Hills Plaza at 11160 Spring Hill Drive. Summit Spring Hill will have over 12 unique activities. There are plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group.“We are very excited to announce our expansion into the Spring Hill market. We expect this Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park to add over 30 part-time, as well as several full-time jobs to Spring Hill, FL.” – Allan Jones – President of Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park Group.Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park is thrilled to be coming to Spring Hill, FL. to provide a highly differentiated experience. The park will include a variety of activities such as Dodgeball, Ninja Course, Wipe-Out, High-Performance Olympic-style trampolines, Basketball Dunking Lanes, Kid Zone, Giant Airbag, Gymnastics Tumble Tracks, Battle Beam, Ninja course, Soccer Score, Neon Nights, as well as a huge main court.Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park Group, based in the USA, is a global operator of trampoline parks and entertainment centers with Parks around the USA and the world.Visit us at http://summittrampolinepark.com/ for more information.



