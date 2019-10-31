FreightVerify to Present on the Value from Real-Time Part/SKU Visibility at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2019

FreightVerify is the pioneer in providing real-time part/SKU visibility for complex enterprises at the shipment level” — Dave McGuffie

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreightVerify announced today its’ participation as a silver exhibitor and presenter at the 2019 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Denver, CO.“FreightVerify is the pioneer in providing real-time part/SKU visibility for complex enterprises at the shipment level” said Dave McGuffie, FreightVerify CEO. “We are pleased to be able to showcase this unique capability at the Gartner event and demonstrate the value that FreightVerify is delivering within the logistics and transportation sector."During the event, FreightVerify’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rich Pirrotta, will be presenting the session “Supply Chain Value from Real-Time Part/SKU Visibility” on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 5:30pm, and providing use cases of how complex global enterprises are leveraging visibility, accurate geolocation, and intelligent ETA at the part/SKU level. For inbound, finished product and aftermarket moves, a shippers’ value outputs include reduced inventory, premium freight, and logistics costs, and optimization across the supply network.Christine Krathwohl, FreightVerify’s VP of Global Business Development added that “… the capability to track finished product in real-time at the conveyance and asset level is a game-changer. In automotive, we’re tracking over 900K vehicles at the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) level across multiples modes and regions. This enables our OEM customers to drive much greater value and analytics than solutions that are limited to event-based milestones.”The FreightVerify team will be onsite from Nov 4-5th. Come visit us at Booth 318 at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2019.# # #About Gartner Supply Chain Planning SummitAt Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, Gartner analysts will provide actionable insights and strategic guidance on how to improve planning agility to balance customers’ expectations and business goals in this wildly dynamic macroenvironment. Follow news and updates from the events on social media using #GartnerSCC.About FreightVerifyFreightVerify provides predictive, real-time transportation visibility at every step of the supply chain. Our shipper-centric platform addresses challenges for complex enterprises through industry-defining intelligence. FreightVerify is trusted by the world’s top automotive manufacturers. For more information, visit www.freightverify.com FreightVerify ContactsAirfoil for FreightVerifySarah Masters+1 (248) 307-6716Freightverify@airfoilgroup.com



