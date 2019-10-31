GoGo Quinoa launches an organic Quinoa Puffs snack with 6g of protein and 3g of fiber, made in Quebec.

Vegan White Cheddar Puffs Sriracha Puffs

The product was selected as a finalist in the 2019 CTAQ Innovation Award competition.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoGo Quinoa, specialists of plant-based products, has launched Canada’s first locally produced savoury organic snack with 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. Like all of GoGo Quinoa’s products, the Puffs are gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, corn-free, soy-free, nut-free and peanut-free.More than 12 months of research and development were needed to arrive at the final recipe that will appeal to the most discerning palates. The exceptional taste of this healthy snack has been optimized several times by consumer-user tests in this category. The most popular flavors were selected: Fauxmage White Cheddar, Sriracha, and Pink Salt and Vinegar, all in a 113g format. The Fauxmage white cheddar flavor will also be available in their convenient 50g ‘snack’ format."We have developed recipes from a short list of ingredients for their superior nutritional profile and unique crunchy texture," said Martin Bilodeau, founding President of GoGo Quinoa. "We are proud to offer Canadian products that people will have fun eating."Finalist of the innovation categoryThe Puffs was selected as a finalist for the Food Innovation Contest in the category of: new and improved products / snacks organized by the Quebec Food Transformation Council (CTAQ). The winners will be announced on November 28, 2019.GoGo Puffs will be available in Canada at more than 6,000 supermarkets and health food stores. GoGo Quinoa invites the food press and food bloggers to get a sample of the products. To request your sample today please send an email to marketing@gogoquinoa.comAbout GoGo QuinoaGoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) processes and imports more than 60 plant-based and allergen-free organic products made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes (chia, amaranth, buckwheat, lentils, Chickpeas). The company now occupies a 45,000 square foot factory in Laval, is certified SQF, using an organic, gluten and kosher facility.For further information, please visit our website at https://www.gogoquinoa.com/fr/ ou rejoindre l’équipe au marketing@gogoquinoa.comFind us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GoGoQuinoa/ Or on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/gogoquinoa/ Or on Linkedin : https://ca.linked.com/company/cie-2-ameriks-gogo-quinoa SOURCE GoGo QuinoaInformation :Martin Bilodeau – Founding presidentGoGo Quinoa / Compagnie 2 Ameriks(438) 380-3330Francis Lavoie – VP Sales and MarketingGoGo Quinoa / Company 2 Ameriks(438) 380-3330francis@gogoquinoa.com

Our New Quinoa Puffs in 3 Exciting Flavours



