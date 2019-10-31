Energy Focus Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for November 13 at 11:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED lighting technologies and solutions, will announce its quarterly results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 premarket on November 13 and hold a conference call that day at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the results for the third quarter.



The live conference call can be accessed by dialing the following phone numbers: toll-free 1 (877) 451-6152 or international 1 (201) 389-0879, and referencing the conference ID# 13695464.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to it at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136502 . The webcast will be available at this link through November 27, 2019. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com .

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

Company Contact:

Ashley Tolfo

Energy Focus, Inc.

(800) 327-7877

atolfo@energyfocus.com

Media and Investor Contacts:

DGI Comm

212-825-3210

ir@energyfocus.com



