American Pacific Mining Welcomes New Independent Director, Mr. Joness Lang

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new independent Director to the Board, Mr. Joness Lang. Mr. Lang was previously appointed to the advisory board of APM on May 7, 2018 . Lang will now join the board of directors consisting of Warwick Smith (CEO), Eric Saderholm (President), Norman Wareham (CFO) and Kenneth Cunningham (Independent). Alnesh Mohan will step down off the board with the addition of Mr. Lang.



Warwick Smith, CEO, commented: “On behalf of APM I’d like to welcome Joness to the Board of Directors. He continues to be a proven talent in the junior resource industry. We are fortunate to have him onboard.”

“I’d also like to thank Alnesh on behalf of the company for all the time and effort he devoted to APM, from the Company’s inception until today. We wish him the best of luck,” commented Warwick Smith.

Mr. Lang is a business development and capital markets professional with 10+ years of experience in the natural resource sector. Mr. Lang has significant experience raising capital and negotiating and structuring project acquisitions, as well as joint-venture and strategic alliance partnerships. Joness is currently VP, Corporate Development with Maple Gold Mines Ltd. and previously served as VP, Corporate Development for Riverside Resources Inc. Mr. Lang received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University, graduating with distinction. Mr. Lang also graduated with honours from the British Columbia Institute of Technology where he received his Marketing Management Entrepreneurship diploma. Mr. Lang’s primary focus has been the precious metals sector, and his extensive business development and capital markets advisory experience will be a major asset and nicely complement APM’s existing Board of Directors.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

Forward-looking Information



Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and the expected timing of the receipt of results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.



Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



