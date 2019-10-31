Kanvas Revolutionizes Cannabis Industry with Launch of First and Only Certified Child-Resistant All-in-One Disposable Vaporizer

The patent-pending Kanvas Child-Resistant Disposable Vaporizer features a proprietary push-and-turn locking technology that meets the Code of Federal Regulations Title 16, Section 1700.20 testing procedure

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Kanvas™ , creator of innovative solutions designed to elevate the user experience for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers, announces its Child-Resistant Disposable Vaporizer is the first all-in-one hardware solution to pass stringent child-resistant testing, delivering the market’s first certified child-resistant complete vape device.



Dedicated to consumer vape safety, Kanvas engineered the first-of-its-kind child-resistant vape pen utilizing an ingenious push-and-turn technology that disengages the battery to prohibit device operation. This patent-pending complete child-resistant solution was tested by an accredited laboratory to meet the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) standards for child-resistant packaging as stated in the Code of Federal Regulations Title 16, Section 1700.20. Additional benefits of Kanvas’ fail-safe design include prolonged battery life, auto-firing restriction and protection from the very first hit.

“We are proud to be the first in our industry to introduce an end-to-end vape solution with certified child-resistant functionality,” said Andy Fathollahi, Kanvas CEO. “Unlike devices from other hardware manufacturers, the Kanvas Child-Resistant Disposable Vaporizer is the first and only complete device that offers peace of mind out of the box. We have a tremendous engineering department that worked tirelessly to make our goal of child safety in the vape category a reality.”

The Child-Resistant Disposable Vaporizer is powered by Vapetelligence™, Kanvas’ exclusive temperature-controlled dosing technology, and secured with a DualLock snap-on compression fit mouthpiece that eliminates tampering and leaks. Composed of food-grade 18/10 stainless steel and a ceramic core, its undetectable levels of heavy metals are 10 times lower than the industry standard.

About Kanvas:

Kanvas™ is a cannabis technology company whose innovative software and hardware platform introduced temperature-controlled dosing technology and heating profiles that accurately and reliably deliver best-in-class vaporizing experiences for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, Kanvas delivers safety, security and performance through an assortment of premium vaping solutions and ancillary products that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.TheKanvasCo.com .

