FactSet Launches Digital Portals for Retail Banking and Wealth Management Industries

New products allow clients to offer personalized market data and portfolio analytics direct to customers

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced the launch of new digital portals tailored to retail banking and wealth management clients. Both products offer clients the ability to provide personalized data and analytics powered by FactSet directly to their customers.



The FactSet Markets Portal offers banks an out-of-the-box digital solution that can be integrated with their own eBanking platforms to bring customizable and comprehensive market information to end users. Clients can access FactSet data and offer it directly to their customers, including news and quotes as well as data on currencies, commodities, and government bonds. Banks can choose from real-time, delayed, and end-of-day data to power charts, tables, and virtual portfolios. Portal components can also be tailored and auto-generated to match individual customers’ investments, boosting client engagement and communication.

The FactSet Wealth Management Portal is geared toward wealth management providers that wish to deliver digitally-enabled portfolio advice that is personalized to each individual client. It combines proprietary FactSet content, portfolio analytics, multi-asset class research, and global market analysis to generate individual insights and proactive advice. Wealth advisors can boost customer engagement and improve efficiency by offering a more data-rich digital environment that allows for frequent portfolio updates, automated document sharing, and client reporting.

Both the FactSet Markets Portal and the FactSet Wealth Management Portal allow clients to provide a personalized, data-driven digital experience to their customers without the need for costly in-house development.

“Investors are demanding more real-time data and performance reporting tailored to their portfolios,” said Goran Skoko, SVP, Global Head of Wealth and Managing Director, EMEA and APAC, FactSet. “This demand is putting pressure on clients, particularly mid-sized retail banks and wealth advisors, who are looking for digital solutions that will help them expand their offering and still improve internal efficiencies. Through the launch of our two new portals, we are providing clients with the technology infrastructure required to scale without the need for heavy internal investment.”

“We are excited to be working with FactSet to expand our digital offering,” said Simon Kauth, Chief Product Officer, Finnova . “The FactSet Markets Portal provides a real-time view of the markets along with corresponding online services, which further delivers on our commitment to integrate and deliver high quality information in the right context. Integrating FactSet’s solution into our platform will allow our clients to offer customers access to a multitude of market and financial data in a customized or consolidated way, which not only supports decision-making but also opens up opportunities for new business.”

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 126,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

FactSet

Media

Jennifer Berlin

+1 857.507.4496

jennifer.berlin@factset.com

Media & Investor Relations:

Rima Hyder

+1 857.265.7523

rima.hyder@factset.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.