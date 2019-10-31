No-Shave November will Continue Supporting the Fight Against Colorectal Cancer

No-Shave November will continue to support the work of Fight Colorectal Cancer, one of three charity partners chosen this year.

/EIN News/ -- Springfield, Mo., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is proud to be one of the charity partners selected to receive dollars raised by No-Shave November in 2019. This is the fifth consecutive year No-Shave November, a 501(c)3 organization that raises money by encouraging individuals to “ditch the razors” each November, has chosen to support Fight CRC.

The Hill family, founders of No-Shave November, lost their father Matthew Hill to colorectal cancer. To date, the No-Shave November Campaign has donated $1,823,478 to Fight CRC in support of life-saving colorectal cancer research and impactful advocacy work.

“Because of No-Shave’s generosity, we were able to convene discussions with thought leaders, researchers, and scientists to examine research specifically aimed at better understanding why we are seeing an increase in colorectal cancer in younger populations,” said Anjee Davis, president of Fight CRC. “Just this year, we awarded Dr. Christine Molmenti from the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research at Northwell Health and Heather Hampel from Ohio State University a $55,000 research grant award for their work in early-onset colorectal cancer.”

Funds from 2019 No-Shave November will be split amongst Fight Colorectal Cancer, Prevent Cancer Foundation, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Men and women are encouraged to participate by discontinuing to shave during November and donating the savings to the organization, or simply making a donation to a team’s page.

To sign up for Fight CRC’s No-Shave team, visit no-shave.org/org/FightCRC. To learn more about colorectal cancer, visit FightCRC.org.

About Fight CRC

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a trusted national nonprofit advocacy organization fighting for a cure. It was founded in 2005 by Nancy Roach, a patient advocate who witnessed the need for colorectal cancer advocacy after her mother-in-law’s diagnosis. The organization plays an important role in rallying colorectal cancer advocates to action. Fight CRC is known for activism and patient empowerment throughout patient, academic, political, scientific, medical and nonprofit communities. With a mission focused on advocacy, research, patient education, and awareness, the organization serves advocates in every state of the U.S. and many others around the world. Fight CRC is Platinum rated by nonprofit monitoring group GuideStar and a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator with 95 cents of every dollar donated going directly to colorectal cancer programs. To learn more about our financials, visit FightCRC.org.

About No-Shave November

No-Shave November is a non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. No-Shave November is proud to be working with the following organizations to achieve their mission in 2019: Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Sign up and learn more at www.no-shave.org.

