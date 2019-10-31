Parexel Expands Collaboration with Society for Clinical Research Sites Through Leadership of Patient-Focused Initiatives to Drive Engagement and Diversity in Clinical Trials

As a Site Engagement Partner, Parexel will help to enrich connections between sites and the industry to enhance the clinical trial experience for patients

The company will participate as a Site Engagement Partner and lead a number of key initiatives focused on improving the patient experience in clinical trials, further underscoring its continued focus on and commitment to these stakeholders, which play a pivotal role in bringing new therapies to market. Parexel’s Global Site Solutions team maintains a Site Alliance Network of more than 500 sites and 17,100 investigators across the globe.

“In clinical development, patient engagement is critical to success and investigative sites play an important role in enhancing engagement with patients,” said Gadi Saarony, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Research Services Officer, Parexel. “Parexel shares SCRS’ commitment to alignment among sites, patients and customers and is honored to play an active role in driving key initiatives that ultimately will improve the experience for patients.”

With this collaboration, Parexel will work with SCRS on several new initiatives, including:

Parexel will lead a Site Advocacy Group (SAG) on diminishing patient burden in clinical trials, bringing sites and patients together to discuss patient perceptions of methods of reduction of patient encumbrance to participate in clinical trials.



Parexel will join the SCRS Diversity Initiative to address challenges and opportunities at the site level while exploring the needs of diverse patient populations in clinical research participation across the globe, alongside leading global biopharmaceutical partners.

“We are delighted to partner with Parexel on these important site initiatives,” said Casey Orvin, President, SCRS. “Our organization has a longstanding track record of bringing together the key stakeholders involved in the drug development process to collaborate in new and different ways to address the toughest challenges in drug development. We look forward to working with Parexel to advance these important initiatives.”

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About SCRS

Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship and connectivity. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Join the community. Visit MySCRS.org.

