Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that they will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Piper Jaffray’s Western Bank Symposium, to be held November 6-7, 2019 at Shutters on the Beach and Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.



KBW’s West Coast Field Trip, to be held November 19, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina del Rey, California. The Company will be participating on a panel and in meetings with investors.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Piper Jaffray or KBW representative.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen

Investor Relations

Addo Investor Relations

310-829-5400



