The plant genomics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025

The global plant genomics market is estimated to be valued at USD 7. 3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11. 7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8. 3%. Factors such as the rise in demand for improved crop varieties, the cost-effectiveness of genomics, and the rise in plant genome funding are factors that are projected to drive the growth of this market.

The herbicide tolerance segment, by trait, is projected to be the largest segment in the plant genomics market during the forecast period.

Herbicide-tolerant crops have unique traits, which makes them resistant to the effects of herbicides, which, in turn, makes the application of herbicides easier.In crop management, as weeds are the main cause for economic losses, herbicides are extensively applied to control the same; however, excessive use of herbicide during the agricultural practices is detrimental.



The usage of herbicide-tolerant seeds offers farmers a more flexible and simple weed control system.



Marker-assisted selection segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By objective, the plant genomics market is segmented into DNA extraction & purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO-trait purity testing, and other objectives segments. Genetic linkage maps provide a framework for the detection of marker-trait associations, and thus, choose the appropriate markers to use in marker-assisted breeding in plants.

The North American plant genomics market is projected to account for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for better yielding of crops in the region.



North America is the largest market for plant genomics services across the globe.This is attributed to the high number of key technology providers, streamlined governments, and effective research processes.



The cultivation of industrial crops is gaining pace in North American countries, wherein more land area is being cultivated with high-value crops. End-use farmers in these countries are adopting readily available advanced agricultural practices to obtain optimum yield without compromising on environmental factors.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 10%

• By Designation: C-level - 80%, D-level - 10%, and Others* - 10%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 50%, Europe - 20%, North America - 15%, Rest of the World (RoW)** - 15%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and others in RoW.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• Illumina, Inc. (US)

• NRGene (Israel)

• Neogen Corporation (US)

• Qiagen (Germany)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• KeyGene (Netherlands)

• LC Sciences (US)

• Traitgenetics GmbH (Germany)

• Novogene Corporation (China)

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

• Genewiz (US)

• BGI Genomics (China)

• Genotypic Technologies (India)

• Floragenex (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the plant genomics market based on type, objective, trait, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the plant genomic market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



