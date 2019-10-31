Global Rubber Anti-tack Agents Market: About this market Rubber anti-tack agents, also known as surface tack eliminators, anti-tacking agents, or dusting agents, reduce or prevent un-vulcanized rubber from sticking on to any surface.

This rubber anti-tack agents market analysis considers sales from the stearates, fatty acid esters, fatty acid amides, soaps, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of rubber anti-tack agents in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the stearates segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide use of stearates to keep uncured rubber from sticking to itself and as mold release agents will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global rubber anti-tack agents report has observed market growth factors such as the growing demand for rubber in APAC, increasing demand for synthetic rubber, and developments in end-user industries driving demand for rubber anti-tack agents. However, stringent environmental regulations, demand-supply gap for natural rubber, and fluctuating raw material prices may hamper the growth of the rubber anti-tack agents industry over the forecast period.



Global Rubber Anti-tack Agents Market: Overview



Developments in end-user industries driving demand for rubber anti-tack agents



The manufacturing of rubber-based products is increasing in the automotive, healthcare, and end-user industries. Since the processing of rubber involves the use of rubber anti-tack agents to enhance operational efficiency, vendors of the market are recording increased revenue generation. Therefore, developments in end-user industries driving demand for rubber anti-tack agents will lead to the expansion of the global rubber anti-tack agents market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Growing automobile industry



Vendors are leveraging the growth of the automobile industry. This is because growing manufacturing activities of automobiles are increasing the demand for rubber tires. Consequently, the demand for anti-tack agents for rubber manufacturing is increasing. Therefore, the growing automobile industry is a significant trend that will have a positive impact on the overall market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global rubber anti-tack agents market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rubber anti-tack agents manufacturers, which include Hallstar Innovations Corp., Lion Corp., McGee Industries Inc., SASCO Chemical Group Inc., and Schill + Seilacher "Struktol" GmbH.



Also, the rubber anti-tack agents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

