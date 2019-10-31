The global portable coolers market at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period

Global Portable Coolers Market: About this market A portable cooler helps users to preserve foods and beverages from perishing. This portable coolers market analysis considers sales from hard-sided and soft-sided and other products.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Coolers Market 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377520/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the sales of portable coolers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the hard-sided segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as Product enhancements and expansion of camping and outdoor recreation industry?will play a significant role in the hard-sided segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global portable coolers market report also looks at factors such rising number of events and meetings, high consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer, and increased participation in outdoor recreational activities. However, long product life cycle, growing popularity of rental equipment, growing popularity of substitutes, and stringent standards and product recalls may hamper the growth of the portable coolers industry over the forecast period.



Global Portable Coolers Market: Overview



High consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer



Portable coolers are preferred at events and parties such as beer festivals, weddings, corporate parties, and golf tournaments where people seek draft beer. Portable coolers are the best draft beer systems that are built into standard and insulated ice coolers. They depend on ice for refrigeration, and hence, do not require electricity to operate. To fulfill the growing demand for beer and wine, organizers need to set up a mobile beer and wine-dispensing solutions that fit their need and budget. This high consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer will lead to the expansion of the global portable coolers market at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.



Multi-featured product offerings



Most of the portable coolers offered in the market have multiple features such as LED light, easy to carry features, and product offerings according to the application. These products are also equipped with tracking devices and battery-operated features with advanced technologies. They provide users greater reach and more attractiveness. Smart connectivity enables real-time tracking of portable coolers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global portable coolers market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable coolers manufacturers, that include Bison Coolers, Igloo Products Corp., Newell Brands Inc., ORCA, and YETI Holdings Inc.



Also, the portable coolers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377520/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.