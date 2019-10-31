Global 21700 Lithium-ion Battery Market: About this market This 21700 lithium-ion battery market analysis considers sales from both automotive and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of 21700 lithium-ion battery in APAC, America, and EMEA.

In 2018, the automotive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements and the decline in lithium-ion battery prices will play a significant role in the automotive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global 21700 lithium-ion battery market report looks at factors such as improved capacity and performance factor, the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs, and decline in lithium-ion battery cost. However, uncertainties in the competition from other batteries, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries, and demand-supply gap of lithium-ion battery components may hamper the growth of the 21700 lithium-ion battery industry over the forecast period.



Global 21700 Lithium-ion Battery Market: Overview

The decline in lithium-ion battery cost

The increased adoption of battery technology by the automotive industry as well as the development of cost-effective production methods has resulted in the decline in lithium-ion battery cost. Therefore, cost reductions coupled along with the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries will lead to the expansion of the global 21700 lithium-ion battery market at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

Growing investment in EV charging infrastructure

The developments associated with charging infrastructures are dependent on various frameworks circling national and supra-national policies and local circumstances. Factors such as targets for setting up charging stations, enactments on regulations, provision of financial aids, and mobilization of funding for installations are the key reasons for supporting the development of infrastructure of EVs. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global 21700 lithium-ion battery market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading 21700 lithium-ion battery manufacturers, that include LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.



Also, the 21700 lithium-ion battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

