Global Smart Card IC Market: About this market This smart card IC market analysis considers sales from 16-bit and 32-bit microprocessor architecture. Our analysis also considers the sales of smart card IC in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the 16-bit segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and the significant adoption of 16-bit microprocessor smart cards in telecommunication and transportation sectors will play a significant role in the telecommunication segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart card IC market report looks at factors such as growing demand for electronic ID cards, growing demand for contactless smartcards, and compliance with regulatory requirements. However, uncertainties in the growing use of mobile wallets, the threat to data security, and price wars due to increase in competition may hamper the growth of the smart card IC industry over the forecast period.



Global Smart Card IC Market: Overview

Growing demand for contactless smart cards

Contactless smart cards consist of a chip and an antenna which are composed of sensors that are packaged in standard PVC cards. The demand for contactless cards is increasing due to its speed, ease of use, and versatility. It is mostly used in applications such as public transport for payments, cashless vending and e-passports, and other secure travel documents. This growing demand for contactless smart cards will lead to the expansion of the global smart card IC market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Integration of smart cards with blockchain

Blockchain technology is a digital ledger, which is connected by a list of blocks that store data on a cryptographically secured and decentralized distributed network. The integration of the blockchain with smartcards helps in embedding standard security requirements for storing, generating, and managing the user cryptographic keys in smart card ICs. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smart card IC market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart card IC manufacturers, that include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV.

Also, the smart card IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

