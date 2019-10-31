Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Segmented by Technology, End User, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market. The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was valued at USD 121. 98 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 264. 09 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.

74% during the forecast period (2018 - 2023). The report discusses various technological aspects of this market, such as holograms and RFID. Regions considered for the scope of this report are North America, Europe, and others. The study also emphasizes the impact of government regulations and enforcements to curb counterfeiting on the demand.



Anti-counterfeiting packaging is incorporated to prevent imitation, and confirms the safety of the goods. These measurements are taken by companies to help them minimize losses due to counterfeiting, in-terms of revenue and loyalty. The counterfeiting industry is flourishing, and it is not just the consumer goods market that is affected. There has been an increase in the counterfeit prescription drugs, car parts, and technologies, such as cell phone batteries, flooding the market, in the recent years. Despite government enforcements and policies, counterfeiting of products is still continuing. According to estimates from OECD, the cross-border counterfeit market accounted for just under USD 1 trillion in 2016. Thus, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to be driven by the enactment of stringent laws to eliminate the production of spurious products.



Increasing Focus of Companies on Brand Protection



One of the most evident aspects of enterprise brand protection is the relentless battle against the counterfeiters. The proliferation of counterfeiting demands brand owners and packaging/printing partners to, together, create a multi-layered protection plan, to ensure that the packaging and labels protect their brands and deter those trying to profit at their expense. Products related to food, pharmaceutical, and other retail products are experiencing loss due to counterfeiting, in terms of revenue and intangible assets. Moreover, a change in the brand recall packaging method can create difficulties in identifying the original product, and it can help counterfeiters to create more fake products. Thus, the increasing efforts by manufacturers to drive down the losses incurred due to counterfeit products is expected to drive the anti-counterfeit packaging market.



Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Sector to Drive the Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market



Regulations are stringent, and quality is crucial within the pharmaceutical sector. The legislation is constantly evolving as breakthroughs in research are made, and new technology becomes available. Moreover, packaging has to reflect, support, and communicate these changes. Driven by concerns regarding negative effects of spurious drugs, anti-counterfeit packaging for pharmaceutical products is expected to emerge as one of the fastest growing segment. Moreover, the lack of awareness for authentical pharmaceutical products among the consumers further boosts the counterfeiting process. This further is expected to drive the demand for anti-counterfeiting solutions. Additionally, the online trade of drugs and black market sales further poses a significant barrier against combating counterfeiting. Also, national borders do not limit the circulation of fake and harmful products.



Increasing Demand from Asia-Pacific to Drive the Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market



Asia-Pacific is considered as a hub for the manufacturing of counterfeit products. According to INTA, the global trend in counterfeiting and piracy is forecast to increase during 2018-2022, with China at the heart of the production of fake goods, from clothes to electronics, risky counterfeit medicines, and cosmetics. Moreover, the UNODC and the World Customs Organization estimate 75% of counterfeit products seized globally in 2010 were manufactured in East Asia, majorly in China. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the evolving pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food & beverage industries, which are likely to promote the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions. Also, increasing government regulations emphasizing more on eliminating counterfeit products in countries, such as China, is expected to drive the market.



Key Developments in the Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market



- February 2018: Clariant introduced a new brand name EQius. It will comprise of products currently sold as EQ-Pak packets, EQ-Can canisters, EQ-Stopper closures, and EQ-Bag bags. This new single and strong brand is expected to offer enhanced protection against counterfeiting.



