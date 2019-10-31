Global Cloud Advertising Market - Segmented by Type, Services, End User, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

The global cloud advertising market is projected to register a CAGR of 14. 31% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. This report provides information about the leading players in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the cloud advertising market.

In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Cloud computing is the process of sharing a network of remote servers, which are hosted on the internet to store, practice, share, and manage data on a personal computer or a local server. The services provided by the cloud computing technology is referred to as cloud services. Cloud advertising, in terms of cloud-based services are those that maintain the assortment, operation, and delivery of advertising and ad-related data, in which cost and content are determined at the time of the end-user access.



Functional Capabilities of Cloud Advertising Service Driving Market



The key factors driving the global cloud advertising market are cost-effectiveness, functional capability, and the increase in small and medium enterprises. On the other hand, privacy and data security are hindering the market. However, privacy and data security have still alarmed a number of perceptive potential end users to select the cloud services.



North America as the Major Contributor



The North American market has been the focus for cloud-based advertising companies. This market is the highest contributor to cloud advertising. The United States is the major contributor to the North American market, on account of early adoption and huge investment in cloud-based services and solutions. Companies in this region are looking to scale-up their customer services operations to meet the growing demand, thus implicitly impacting the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing cloud advertising market, which is estimated to grow at a very fast pace during the forecast period as compared to other regions.



Key Developments in the Market

- February 2018: Oracle expanded its cloud platform autonomous services beyond the Oracle autonomous database, which was introduced last October (adding AI, Machine Learning). With its enhanced suite of autonomous cloud platform services, the company seems keen on applying AI and machine learning to its entire next-generation cloud platform services to help customers lower cost, reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and get predictive insights.

- November 2017: Cisco and INTERPOL agreed to share threat intelligence as a first step in fighting cybercrimes jointly. This alliance is expected to witness two organizations develop a coordinated and focused approach towards sharing data.

- October 2017: Oracle launched an autonomous cloud database capable of patching cybersecurity weaknesses on its own accord. Oracle autonomous database cloud uses machine learning to eliminate human maintenance and error, offering self-driving, self-scaling, and self-repairing database functions.



The major players include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Amazon Web Services, and Google Inc., among others.



