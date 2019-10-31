The global managed mobility services market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 26.45 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 31.41%, over the forecast period (2018

2024). - The primary driver for this growth is the increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) policies across various industries. Organizations are adopting BYOD policies in a bid to enhance productivity, without compromising the security and privacy at the workplace.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Mobility Services Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778417/?utm_source=GNW



- Increasing dependency on IT services for enterprise operations has also compelled organizations to look for alternatives to outsource their non-core activities.

- However, the small- or mid-scale companies find it difficult in outsourcing their IT segment to vendors, owing to possible loss or theft of data. The small-scale companies are more prone to high cost, as they are on a tight budget and tend to incorporate cost-saving techniques, however, there have been cases of data loss or theft.



Scope of the Report

Managed mobility services (MMS) is defined as the procurement, deployment, and management of mobile devices, apps, and software and services, connecting out-of-office workers to the enterprise environment.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption Of BYOD Across Multiple Industries



- The companies are focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). The utilization of BYOD enhances work flexibility and encourages employees, resulting in higher productivity.

- Furthermore, the growing mobile subscriber base in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil is propelling the adoption of BYOD at work, to enhance work efficiency and flexible timings. Due to this, there is an increase in the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which will likely boost market growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness the Fastest Growth



- Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for managed mobility services, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for managed mobility services.

- There is a huge scope of managed mobility services, in the electronics manufacturing sector due to the increasing integration of AI and cloud technologies.

- The retail, healthcare and life sciences industries are also expected to feature growth during the forecast period. The retail industry is expected to grow due to increasing purchase-power parity of the population.

- Moreover, the growth of MMS solutions in China is expected to be driven by the growth of the industries and the factors, like government initiatives to improve technology implementation in the industries and the increasing R&D investment. This growth of MMS solutions in the above-stated industries is expected to be driven by the increasing usage of mobile solutions in the office spaces and the high adoption of BYOD policies.



Competitive Landscape

The managed mobility services market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. Moreover, the players are investing heavily in the expansion of its services.



- February 2019 - Digital Management LLC announced a new Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Center in Arlington Heights. The MMS Center will offer mobility, and end-user services support, device staging, kitting, and provisioning, mobility and infrastructure system administration and application management for the customers.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778417/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.