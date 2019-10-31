The surgical stapler market was valued at USD 3,300 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,883.39 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.75%, during the forecast period, 2019

2024. The major factors attributing to the growth of the surgical stapler market include increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancement, and increasing usage of surgical staplers in bariatric surgery.

According to the estimates of the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, in the United States, the number of bariatric surgeries were 228,000 in 2017, as compared to 158,000 in 2011. Bariatric and other weight loss-related surgeries use surgical staplers to close the surgical openings, and this is ultimately driving the market studied. Surgical staplers offer benefits, such as faster recovery, less pain, coagulation, and accurate closure. The United States accounts for the largest number of patents filed for surgical staplers and related devices, with companies, like Dextera Surgical and Ethicon, continuously researching to develop superior surgical staplers. These technological advancements have helped in the growth of the market studied.



Scope of the Report

Surgical staplers are specialized medical staplers, which can be used as an alternative to sutures, for the purpose of wound closure. They can be used during minimally invasive image-guided procedures. With the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the global surgical staplers market is expanding.



Key Market Trends

Disposable Surgical Stapler Segment Holds a Major Share in the Market



Disposal surgical staplers are one-time use devices, mostly made of plastic. These devices cannot be sterilized and reused again. The disposal staplers are preferred as they reduce the chances of surgical infection, which ultimately enhances the procedure quality. Additionally, the transmission of infectious diseases from patient to the medical personnel can be prevented in the disposal surgical staplers. Disposal surgical staplers are also cost-effective when compared to the reusable staplers. Avoiding transmitting of infections through contaminated devices is very crucial for the healthcare organizations, which is considered to be the major problem associated with the reusable devices. Also, the sterilization of the reusable devices’ complex procedure requires proper care and maintenance. This single factor has been the key driver of the market and has helped the disposal of surgical staplers to hold a large share.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the large obese population and an increasing number of various surgical procedures. Various applications of surgical staplers include the areas of gynecology, abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic and orthopedic surgeries, etc. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The United States witnessed a rapid increase in the number of diseases, like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and different types of cancers, contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries, both open as well as minimally invasive types. The increase in minimally invasive surgeries taking place for chronic diseases has helped in the growth of the surgical stapler market.



Competitive Landscape

The surgical stapler market is fueled by the superior quality of surgical staplers, technological advancements, product approvals, and their application across various fields. For instance, in April 2017, Ethicon US LLC received 510(K) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Echelon Circular Powered Stapler, in order to reduce complications in the colorectal, gastric, and thoracic cancer surgeries. One of the recent advancements in metal and absorbable skin staplers is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the players in the market studied over the coming years. The surgical stapler market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The major players operating in the market studied include Medtronic PLC, Ethicon (J&J), B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, and 3M Company, among others.



